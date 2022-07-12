The vacancy for a new Victoria County treasurer should have a recommendation from the Victoria County Republican party's executive committee by Aug. 20, county commissioners said Monday morning.

That recommendation will replace Treasurer Sean Kennedy, who died July 6 on the November ballot.

Kennedy was to run unopposed. Because he was running unopposed and because a Republican, the local Republican party will make a decision before forwarding that recommendation to the Victoria County Commissioners Court.

Not having a county treasurer leaves an operational void in the county government, County Judge Ben Zeller told commissioners. Zeller said since the Republican executive committee was guiding this process, they would have to wait until the candidates were presented to the Commissioners Court after the committee made their decision.

"We are working around their timeline," Zeller said. "They will appoint who will be on the ballot and who will serve the full four-year term. Their selection will be who will serve."

Zeller said the Commissioners Court did not want to appoint someone who would serve in the post for five months in the interim.

"At the end of the day, it's the local Republican committee that's driving this show," Zeller said.

Bill Pozzi, chairman of the Victoria County Republican Party, told commissioners Kennedy's name would have to be removed from the November ballot. Pozzi said he would speak to all candidates who might be interested in the job.

"We've tried to make it as broad as possible," Pozzi said to the commissioners court. "I don't have anybody in my hip pocket."

Part of the problem, since the treasurer is an elected position, is weighing out the requirements from the Texas election code, the local Republican party and the state Republican party, Pozzi said.

"We want our own local people, not someone that the state decides to run," Pozzi said.

Pozzi said he would like to receive all applications in by Aug. 5, with presentations by the applicants expected on Aug. 8. Any applicants can reach Pozzi at billpozzi@gmail.com.

With the death of Kennedy, the treasurer’s office is currently headed by Chief Deputy Rachel Veaton. Veaton said she plans to seek the office in the November election.

Kennedy, 65, had worked for Victoria County since Feb. 16, 1998, and had served as the county’s treasurer since Jan. 1, 2007. County Chief of Staff Giani Cantu said Kennedy felt ill over the Fourth of July weekend and had to go to the hospital. As treasurer, Kennedy helped oversee some $100 million in county funds in various accounts, while also supervising investments for the county and managing payroll for hundreds of county employees.