A Texas energy company's plan to bring a $5 billion oil refinery to Bloomington has Victoria County officials and residents hopeful it will boost the local economy, although some wonder whether the proposed facility will be able to fill all the necessary jobs once it opens.
The refinery may bring in an estimated 423 jobs to the region after it is built, according to a tax break application that El Campo-based Prairie Energy Partners completed with the Bloomington Independent School District. Prairie Energy estimated the refinery would open in 2025, with construction beginning next year.
If constructed, the Bloomington facility would be the first new major oil refinery in the U.S. since the 1970s.
From a financial perspective, welcoming a large refinery to Bloomington may benefit residents. Around 75% of households in Bloomington earn less than $50,000 a year, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
"A project of this magnitude and scope would provide generational opportunities for the county and surrounding area," Steven Ward, who oversees Prairie Energy and its parent company, Southern Rock Energy Partners, said via email.
Potential positive effects for the Bloomington community include new revenue for local schools and more money for infrastructure upgrades, Ward said.
Ward noted how the United States' daily oil refining capacity decreased by over 1 million barrels between 2020 and 2022, while the refining capacity outside the U.S. declined by around 2 million barrels since 2020.
Prairie Energy estimated the planned refinery could process 250,000 barrels per day, according to tax documents.
Victoria County Precinct 1 Commissioner Danny Garcia, whose precinct includes Bloomington, said he was not certain whether the dream of a new oil refinery would become reality in the future. So far, Ward has shared one presentation, which outlined some preliminary ideas.
"If it's built, it would provide jobs for people," Garcia said. "It would put people to work in Bloomington."
Sid Coronado, 48, of Victoria and a plant operator at Vulcan Materials' Briggs Plant, said the new refinery could help people find employment in today's economy.
"Times are hard right now," Coronado said. "I've heard about people losing jobs because of business shutdowns."
Paul Gonzales, 57, of Seadrift, said he is not sure whether the refinery would be able to fill over 400 jobs as labor shortages in the oil refining industry continue.
"It would be good for the economy if it could get people working," Gonzales said. "If people are working, they can spend money on clothes and groceries."
The planned facility could also suit "the demand for cleaner transportation fuels and reduced greenhouse gas emissions," Ward said. In submitted tax documents, Prairie Energy stated the refinery would capture carbon dioxide emissions and cut water consumption by recycling and repurposing wastewater.
"There are two sides we might hear from" Garcia said. "One side is the people who would say this project will be great for economic development and the other is the group that says we have to make sure the project does not hurt the environment."
Southern Rock Energy's vision is to build and manage oil refineries, shipping terminals, storage tanks and pipelines, Ward said. The company, established in 2017, is currently developing both the Bloomington site and another refinery project in Oklahoma.
Garcia said he is interested in seeing how the refinery project progresses in the coming months and years.
"In the past 10 years, I haven't seen something like this," Garcia said.
