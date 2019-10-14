Crossroads Taskforce executed search warrants on two game rooms in the Raisin area of Victoria County on Friday.
It was determined, after a Victoria County Sheriff’s Office investigation, that the locations were operating as illegal gambling centers, Chief Deputy Roy Boyd said in an email.
The Victoria Police Department, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and Wharton County Sheriff’s Office assisted in serving the search warrants.
Neena Rios, 25; Patricia Pena, 42; Ashley Garcia, 30; and Miguel Cerda-Navarro, 25, were arrested and charged with possession of gambling devices, equipment or paraphernalia and promotion of gambling.
Rios and Pena operated a center at 21 Raisin Lane, while Garcia and Cerda-Navarro operated a center at 8741 U.S. 59 South, according to the news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.