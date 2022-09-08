On New Year's Eve, while most people were preparing to welcome the new year, Sgt. Steven Nelson was making sure one man would live to see it.
His heroic efforts to save that life gained the recognition of a local commission, and he was given a prestigious award Aug. 24.
Nelson, 35, of Cuero, a patrol shift supervisor at the Victoria County Sheriff's Office, was awarded the Kenneth A. Rosenquist Regional Public Protection Award at the 55th Annual General Assembly Meeting of the Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission, held in Edna.
The commission gives the award annually to peace officers and others who perform an act of heroism.
Nelson had just finished a call Dec. 31 around 7 p.m. when, he said, he pulled into the parking lot of the Ace Hardware store at 5201 N. Navarro St.
He was typing notes, detailing a reckless driver incident he had just dealt with, when he heard an urgent call go over the radio.
"I overheard EMS dispatch to a 'not conscious, not responsive, not breathing patient' at the convenience store next to the H-E-B plus!," Nelson said. "And because I was in the area, I responded. I was first on scene."
Nelson said he found a man lying on his back on the floor of the store, in front of the coolers.
The man was not breathing, was blue in the face and had fixed pupils, Nelson said.
"I immediately started CPR. A few minutes into it, I'm watching his face, yelling, 'Hey! Come back! Talk to me! Let's go!' His pupils suddenly went from fixed to dilated and constricted real fast," Nelson said. "He started moaning. At that point, I stopped CPR, and I was able to find a pulse. I performed a sternum rub until EMS got there."
The time it took to revive the man was about five minutes or less, Nelson said.
"It feels like forever, though. For anyone who has done CPR, one minute feels like 10," he said.
Sheriff Justin Marr said the man was taken to an area hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit. He was in critical condition when he arrived.
"The next day, my corporal called the hospital to check on the man and his status was upgraded to stable," Nelson said.
Neither Marr nor Nelson revealed the man's identity. Nelson said he has never spoken to or seen the man since he saved his life.
"I'm not sure what happened to him after we checked on him that next day," Nelson said. "I hope he is alive and doing well. He wants his privacy. And this is just me doing my job. I don't want anything in return. Just the reward of helping others in moments like these. That's good enough for me."
"It is an honor to be recognized and receive this Public Protection Award," Marr said, adding that Kenneth Rosenquist was a former Victoria police chief.
"Mr. Rosenquist was a well-respected officer at the police department here," Nelson said. "I was surprised when I was notified I would receive the award. Honored, but utterly surprised. Like I said, I feel it was just another day at the office for me."
Nelson's final comment was to say that, even if the man later died at the hospital, it was important his family was given an opportunity to be with him.
"I hate to think he could have died, alone, on the floor of the convenience store," Nelson said.
Nelson made sure that didn't happen.
