Sheriff’s deputies searched property and arrested an unspecified number of people in western Victoria County Wednesday night.
About 7:40 p.m., Victoria County Sheriff Justin Marr said deputies executed search and arrest warrants in the 700 block of Baass Lane.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by U.S. Marshals Service and the Victoria Police Department.
Several arrests were made, said Marr, who declined to say how many. He also did not say what kind of property was searched.
Marr, who was on scene, said he could not comment Wednesday night about why the arrests were made or the nature of the investigation. He said he would provide further information on the case Thursday.
