The Victoria County Sheriff's Office will dedicate its shooting range in early October to a sergeant who died during a firearms qualification.
At 10 a.m. Oct. 7, the sheriff's firearms range, 977 Timber Road in Victoria, will be dedicated to Sgt. Timothy Olsovsky, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
County commissioners also have named Oct. 7, 2020, "Timothy Olsovsky Day" in Victoria County.
Olsovsky died of a heart attack Oct. 7, 2009, while participating in a night firearms qualification.
The dedication is open to the public and will be attended by local law enforcement and government officials.
