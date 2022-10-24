Victoria County commissioners voted on Monday to shift some grant funding from Operation Lone Star to the sheriff's office to cover a variety of personnel costs.
"We've gotten state and federal grants at least 12 years," said Precinct 4 Commissioner Clint Ives, who serves as the Commissioners Court liaison to the Victoria County Sheriff's Office. "Absolutely any funding we can get from the governor's office is a breath of fresh air these days."
Victoria County plans to transfer the almost $1.5 million to cover a variety of personnel costs, including overtime, professional services, travel and training, equipment and supplies, as well as operating expenses.
Ives said the transfer would cover contractual needs and supplies, among other items.
Last week, County Judge Ben Zeller, who was not at Monday's meeting, said the funds represented an adjustment within the grant to help the sheriff's office with transportation costs and personnel.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection data shows migrants were stopped more than 2 million times last year attempting to cross from Mexico to Texas.
Operation Lone Star, instituted by Gov. Greg Abbott in March 2021, is jointly managed by the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Military Department to counter illegal immigration and the illegal drug trade. Abbott provided $100 million in grant funding to Texas counties to help enforcement efforts.
The historic influx of people crossing the border has bolstered the efforts of Abbott, who has prioritized the issue in his reelection efforts. In July, Abbott issued an executive order allowing the Texas National Guard and the Texas Department of Public Safety to apprehend people who illegally cross the border.