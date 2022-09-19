The Victoria County Commissioners Court approved a new emergency notification system for the county Monday morning.
Rick McBrayer, emergency management coordinator for Victoria County, said the new systems should help both citizens as well as first responders. The system, which is set to go into effect Jan. 1, is from the Atlanta-based OnSolve, and the public warning application is called CodeRed.
It would not only use phone calls to alert the public, but send them text messages as well, McBrayer said.
"We wanted to notify the public how the system could be utilized," McBrayer said. "We will send a direct message to these people."
The types of emergency events that CodeRed guards against include severe weather, wildfires and civil disturbances, according to their information. They will provide the county with automatic, customizable alerts with message templates that cover more than 50 different scenarios.
The city of Euless, which already has adopted the CodeRed system, said public safety officials across the United States have credited the system with saving lives and issuing timely evacuations. According to the city, the warning system delivers phone calls, text messages and emails to registered residents and businesses within the direct path of severe weather. The CodeRed Weather Warning System is an opt-in service that automatically notifies those enrolled of tornado, flash flood and severe thunderstorm warning moments after an alert is issued by the National Weather Service.
McBrayer said this information should allow information to be forwarded to first responders faster.
This program with OnSolve would be a three-year service agreement, which would start on Jan. 1. The system would cost Victoria County about $47,000 over three years. The CodeRed system uses emergency notification systems using voice and email when alerting residents to a hazard. According to CodeRed’s information, it has a system that can deliver millions of messages at a time.