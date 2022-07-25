The Victoria County Commissioners Court approved on Monday applying for a grant from the Bissell Pet Foundation to join the Partners for Pets program — providing access to grants that would help the county’s animal control division.
“All this does is give us a chance to apply for a grant,” said Gary Burns, Precinct 3 commissioner and the commissioners court’s liaison to animal control. “I think we’re pretty well qualified. Hell, if we could save ten thousand bucks, it could save one program at animal control.”
To be eligible for a grant from Bissell, Victoria County must actively work to reduce the number of homeless animals in the community through one or more of the following activities: spaying and neutering as well as microchipping and adoption.
Victoria County must microchip all dogs and cats adopted from Animal Control Services, which they do, and they can’t declaw cats, which they don’t.
First time Bissell Pet Foundation partner grant recipients will be limited to $5,000. All awards are capped at $10,000. All partner grants will be paid in two disbursements. 50% of the grant funding will be paid upon receipt of the grant acceptance agreement and 50% will be withheld until a recipient submits an acceptable progress report at six months of the project’s term.
Brittany Schlacter, a representative from Bissell, said the foundation exists to assist animal welfare organizations through their grants. She said Bissell currently has more than 5,600 shelters and rescues across the country that are a part of the program.
“Bissell Pet Foundation looks forward to Victoria County Animal Control submitting their application to become a Partner for Pets,” Schlacter said.
Commissioners split animal control from the county health department earlier this summer. From Bissell’s website bissellpetfoundation.org, the organization states each year in North America, between 6-million and 7-million pets enter shelters and more than 1 million are euthanized.
For shelters and rescue programs working on the pet overpopulation program, Bissell is a source of funding. Bissell also hope to increase adoptions by reducing the adoption fee through grants from Bissell. The Bissell Empty the Shelters program was established in 2016 and has helped participating shelters in 47 states and Canada find homes for more than 96,000 pets.
Burns said he would meet later this week with the selection committee looking at resumes for a new director of animal control. The selection committee will review applications, screen and interview candidates as well as recommend a short list of candidates for the Commissioners Court to choose who will be appointed. That committee will be made up of Burns, Precinct 1 Commissioner Danny Garcia, Animal Control Advisory Board Chair Mike Atkinson and Human Resources Director Gina Howard.
“We’re ready to get started on that,” Burns said Monday. “If we really want to make sense out of what is happening at animal control, we need the right director.”
The director would take leadership of the animal control office and adoption facility at 122 Perimeter Road in Victoria. They would be expected to foster a compassionate environment for shelter animals to promote successful outcomes with adoption. The supervisor is required to have a bachelor’s degree in animal science, public health administration, public administration or a related field. Five years of paid experience in animal control or animal welfare organizations also is a requirement, as is three years of supervisory experience in animal control or animal welfare. They would also act as the local rabies control authority and evaluate operations assigned to other staff.
“We’re trying to increase the number of adoptions,” Burns said. “It’s a challenge.”
