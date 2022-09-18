The Victoria County Commissioners Court is considering how to improve alerting residents in the path of harm should hazardous weather or other threats put them at risk.
The county will consider an emergency notification system from Atlanta company OnSolve, which sells the public warning app CodeRed, for the Victoria Office of Emergency Management. OnSolve provides timely safety alerts and warnings, according to their advertisements.
Emergency Management Coordinator Rick McBrayer said in the event that either local emergency management or first responders would need to provide alert and warning information to the public, emergency notification systems would be used.
"It is good that we will be getting a new vendor for emergency operations calls," McBrayer said Friday. "It looks like it could handle pretty much anything we can think of."
McBrayer also said it should allow information to be pushed out easier to first responders.
According to OnSolve, the company is good at taking care of critical event management.
McBrayer said that mass notifications to the public could prove helpful during events such as hazardous material spills, severe weather or other major emergencies. This program with OnSolve would be a three-year service agreement, which would start on Jan. 1. The system would cost Victoria County about $47,000 over three years.
The CodeRed system uses emergency notification systems using voice and email when alerting residents to a hazard. According to CodeRed's information, it has a system that can deliver millions of messages at a time.
The system is integrated with FEMA's Integrated Public Alert and Warning System to send alerts over the Emergency Alert System, Wireless Emergency Alerts, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Weather Radio and other public alerting systems.