Victoria County Commissioners want to trap an agricultural pest before things go hog wild.
This year, the county will receive a total of $40,000 from state and federal funds to employ personnel who can eradicate feral hogs and other nuisances to farmland, Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller said. A piece of the award— $8,250 to be exact— will be considered for approval at Monday's Commissioners Court meeting.
"The loss of crops can be significant if feral hogs are present," Zeller said.
Research in the last decade has estimated feral hogs can produce agricultural damages of up to nearly $120 million a year in Texas, according to the state's parks and wildlife department.
In most cases, hogs damage crops by trampling or wallowing on them. The consumption of crops only makes up 5-10% of instances, according to research reported by Texas Parks and Wildlife.
Feral hogs also tend to uproot soil, which disrupts the growth of plants and even attracts invasive plant species, Texas Parks and Wildlife reported. In addition, fecal matter produced by the pigs can seep into the water an ecosystem relies on for its sustainability.
The Feral Hog Grant Award is funded by the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Judge Zeller said.
The pig problem is not the only creature-related item on the agenda. Commissioners plan to consider changing the name of the Victoria County Animal Control department, which became an independent agency earlier this year.
Victoria Animal Services could be the department's new name, Zeller said.
Animal Control recently welcomed a new director, Mark Sloat, who previously served as a program manager for the Austin Animal Center.
"With there being a lot of positive steps forward with the department's new vision, this could be another step towards further improving the department," Zeller said.