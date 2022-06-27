Victoria County will apply for a federal grant by Friday to help establish a regional emergency operations center at Victoria's airport.
The Hazard Mitigation Grant would pay for about 90% of the cost to the county, which would pick up the remaining 10%. The total project cost of the Victoria Regional Emergency Operations Safe Room Project would be about $7.6 million, with federal grant funding covering $6.9 million.
The application must go to the Texas Division of Emergency Management for a 650-person, standalone safe room to provide 15,000 square feet for local, state and federal first responders during hurricanes and other disasters. Part of the desire to locate a larger, envisioned Victoria County Regional Emergency Operations Complex at the airport is because the long military runway would allow a heavy volume of flights to arrive and depart from the facility.
Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller said Monday that both the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Department of Emergency Management have expressed interest in a large facility located in this part of the state. Future components at the airport could include a 40,000-square-foot warehouse to hold equipment needed for hurricanes and other disasters.
The proposed facility would be used by responders staging in the area of life-safety responses and recovery operations before, during and after a hurricane. The facility also would serve as a training, exercise and emergency operations setting during non-disaster times.
Among the agencies that might use this facility are the Texas Division of Emergency Management, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Task Force 1/ Search and Rescue Teams, U.S. Coast Guard, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Texas A&M Forest Service, Texas Department of Transportation, American Red Cross, Salvation Army and a variety of other state and local agencies.
Precinct 2 Commissioner Kevin Janak said this is a vision that predated Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
"It will take awhile, but hopefully this comes through," Janak said.
Victoria Regional Airport covers 1,766 acres and has three runways measuring 9,111 feet by 150 feet; 4,643 feet by 150 feet; and 4,908 feet by 75 feet. It is located at 609 Foster Field Drive Suite F.
Hurricane Harvey was a disastrous Category 4 hurricane that landed in Texas and Louisiana in August 2017, causing catastrophic flooding and more than 100 deaths. It is tied with Hurricane Katrina in 2005 as the costliest tropical cyclone on record, causing $125 billion in damage mainly from calamitous rainfall that flooded the Houston metropolitan area and Southeast Texas.
With the airport's long runway, which would allow more traffic than Austin's airport does, more planes could be used as a regional watchdog for Central and South Texas. Zeller said getting the grant application in is the first step. The application could be amended at any time, and other components for the facility could be added, he said.
"If we do get approval, we would pursue other grants for a warehouse component," Zeller said.
This grant would be the base component for other projects, Zeller said. He said he had no idea when the county would hear whether the grant application had been approved.
"We'll know yes or no when we know," Zeller said.
