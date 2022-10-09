The Victoria Fire Marshal's Office will recognize a local insurance company branch for donating funds to 11 volunteer fire departments during the Victoria County Commissioners Court meeting Monday morning.
"They have been donating every year," said County Fire Marshal Richard Castillo. "It's a very nice thing and something we can use."
Hochheim Prairie Insurance, Branch No.5, in Victoria chose donated $5,500 or $500 to each Victoria County volunteer fire department in Bloomington, DaCosta, Fordtran, Inez, Lone Tree, Mission Valley, Nursery, Placedo, Quail Creek, Raisin and Victoria. The company has the motto "Texans Serving Texans Since 1892" that the firm indicates means providing focused service for clients and not compromising values. In the past, the company has donated 100 smoke alarms to the Cuero and Yoakum Fire Departments.
Castillo said the firm has provided this annual donation for at least 10 years, if not longer.
"For at least 10 years they have always provided this donation," Castillo said. "I wanted to recognize them before the commissioners court."
In Castillo's letter to the court, he stated he wanted to recognize the company for their generous donations over the years. Because of such donations, the fire departments are able to continue ensuring the safety of communities.
The Victoria County Fire Marshal’s Office investigates all fires and conducts life safety inspections of all commercial businesses in unincorporated areas of Victoria County. The Fire Marshal's Office also provides support to the 11 volunteer fire departments throughout Victoria County, works collaboratively with emergency service agencies within Victoria County and investigates citizen complaints regarding fire and life safety hazards in the unincorporated areas of Victoria County.