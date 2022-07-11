The Victoria County Commissioners Court appointed a selection committee to drive the search for a new county animal control director Monday morning.
“There haven’t been that many applications thus far,” County Judge Ben Zeller said. “A few, some applications have been received.”
Victoria County Animal Control Services was separated from the Victoria County Public Health Department in June, creating the need for a director. The salary range for the post is $70,000 to $80,000. The person hired would serve as the supervisor over all Animal Control Services activities and as chief enforcement officer for all local orders and state statutes related to the control and welfare of animals within Victoria County.
This director would supervise animal control staff in the practice of euthanasia to ensure safe and humane treatment of animals. They would supervise the care and maintenance of the animal shelter at the animal control office and adoption facility at 122 Perimeter Road in Victoria. They would be expected to foster a compassionate environment for shelter animals to promote successful outcomes with adoption.
The director would be expected to attend and participate in community events and presentations. They would be expected to work the allocated hours of this position including weekends and be willing to report for duty on short notice at any hour of the day or night.
The supervisor would have to have a bachelor’s degree in animal science, public health administration, public administration or a related field. Five years of paid experience in animal control or animal welfare organizations also is a requirement, as is three years of supervisory experience in animal control or animal welfare.
They would also act as the local rabies control authority and evaluate operations assigned to other staff.
The selection committee will review applications, screen and interview candidates and recommend a short list of candidates for the Commissioners Court to choose who will be appointed.
That committee will be made up of Precinct 3 Commissioner Gary Burns, Precinct 1 Commissioner Danny Garcia, Animal Control Advisory Board Chair Mike Atkinson, and Human Resources Director Gina Howard.
Victoria County Chief of Staff Giani Cantu was originally listed for the committee, but with the upcoming county budget planning, Zeller asked she be removed from the list to focus on the county budget for next year.
“If we get the right person and give them the tools they need, it will improve,” Burns, who serves as a liaison to animal control, said. He also said he would like to see adoptions increase at the facility, so fewer animals would be needed to be euthanized.
Zeller said the Commissioners Court might go to a search firm to find candidates for the position or be more proactive in their search for candidates. He said the county wanted to get the right candidate for the job, so the search for candidates would not be rushed.
“We want to focus on finding the right person,” Zeller said. “Speed takes a back seat to that.”
In other action, the county received a fully executed agreement for the Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS grant, which did not require local matching funds. The grant is for $162,665, which would help low-income people with HIV meet their housing needs.
