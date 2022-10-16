The Victoria County Commissioners Court plans to increase the number of federal prisoners in the Victoria County Jail.
“It always balances to get additional payment contracts without having to get additional staff,” said County Judge Ben Zeller Friday. “Years back, Victoria County used to house quite a few federal inmates. It’s been a goal of the sheriff’s office to generate more revenues, if possible.”
Zeller said currently there perhaps 15 federal inmates being held in the jail. He said the jail could house up to 40 federal inmates. In an agreement worked out with U.S. Marshals Service Prisoner Operations Division, the jail would be paid $75 for each inmate each day they are held. The current cost to the federal government is $55 per person per day, Zeller said. There were typically 400 inmates per day on average at the jail.
“We have more capacity so we could handle 40 or so federal prisoners daily,” Zeller said.
That could mean an additional $100,000 to $150,000 per year, Zeller said. The commissioners court will meet at 10 a.m. Monday at 101 N. Bridge St. in Victoria.
The interlocal agreement with the Marshals Service states that a maximum of 60 male prisoners and eight female prisoners could be held at the jail. Under the contract, the guard and transportation hourly rate the federal government would pay would be $25.86 per hour.
According to the agreement, the jail would provide for the secure custody, safekeeping, housing, subsistence and care of federal prisoners in accordance with all state, local and federal laws, standards, regulations, policies and court orders applicable to the operation of the facility. Under the agreement, the prisoners cannot be relocated to another facility without the permission of the federal government.
In other action Monday morning, the commissioners court is expected to declare Oct. 16-22, 2022, as Friends of the Libraries Week. The Friends of the Victoria Public Library raise funds to support the Victoria Public Library by funding no-charge programs as well as supporting children’s summer reading and special events throughout the year.
The Friends of the Victoria Public Library held a sale of books last month. The sale, which is held three times each year, included music and movies, as well. The next sales are scheduled from Jan. 15 to Jan. 21 and May 14 to May 20. The books come from donations by the community which the group accepts every week when a sale is not being held.