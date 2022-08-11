Loree Paige Foster, the local GOP's recommendation for the new Victoria County treasurer, has been placed on the November ballot.

The Victoria County Republican Party's executive committee made the recommendation, and Foster's name has already been added to the ballot, replacing the late Treasurer Sean Kennedy, who died on July 6. Because Kennedy was running unopposed as a Republican, the party executive committee interviewed six candidates before placing Foster on the ballot.

"I'm very excited about it," Foster said on Thursday. "I'm looking forward to the challenge of making investments for the county."

Foster said that in March, she will have worked for the treasurer's office for four years. Prior, she was involved in outside sales.

"I like people, and I like people's stories," Foster said.

The Victoria County Commissioners Court plans to place Foster in that position to serve until the November election during Monday morning' meeting. County Judge Ben Zeller said the commissioners court would appoint Foster to Kennedy's unfulfilled term as treasurer. Foster works in the payroll department of the treasurers office.

"We congratulated Paige and thanked the executive committee for making the recommendation," Zeller said.

Victoria County GOP Chairman Bill Pozzi said he and the executive committee had interviewed six candidates for the position, and Foster was the favorite.

"I think it's a combination of things," Pozzi said. "She works for that office. She worked under Kennedy, and she's very gregarious."

Not having a county treasurer leaves an operational void in the county government, Zeller told commissioners earlier this year. With the executive committee's appointment, the commissioners court will approve their recommendation that Foster serve until the election. With the death of Kennedy, the treasurer’s office is currently headed by Chief Deputy Rachel Deaton.

Kennedy, 65, had worked for Victoria County since Feb. 16, 1998, and had served as the county’s treasurer since Jan. 1, 2007. County Chief of Staff Giani Cantu said Kennedy felt ill over the Fourth of July weekend and had to go to the hospital. As treasurer, Kennedy helped oversee some $100 million in county funds in various accounts, while also supervising investments for the county and managing payroll for hundreds of county employees.

The county treasurer often acts as the chief liaison between the county and all depository banks. In this capacity, the treasurer maintains records of all deposits and withdrawals and reconciles all bank statements, assuring their accuracy and the safety of county money. The county treasurer also can be designated the county's investment officer.