With a new name and new director, Victoria County Animal Services is embarking on a new era.
Once known as Victoria County Animal Control, local officials wanted to rebrand the department with a more appealing title.
"Someone's perception of what Animal Control may be negative because of the name itself, so we were looking for a more positive presentation," Victoria County Precinct 3 Commissioner Gary Burns said. "Being known by the community as just a dog pound is the last thing you want to be."
The leader tasked with improving the perception of the animal agency assured he is "only a dog catcher on a good day."
Coming to Victoria from Texas' capital city, Animal Services Director Mark Sloat is at the helm of an effort to strengthen the relationship between his department and the local community.
"I've gotten a warm reception in Victoria and I'm looking forward to making this an even better place for safe animals," Sloat said.
Inside a facility county officials have said is in need of expansion, Sloat wants to ensure Animal Services is not the last place a lost pet lives in.
"Right now we have a live outcome rate of 74%," Sloat said. "Not too long ago it was in the 50s."
Communicating with the public on what their options are if they want to reclaim or adopt a pet is important to the department, Sloat said, because capacity is limited. The facility can individually hold around 40 dogs. Staying at the Animal Services center costs $20 per day.
"We want people to know they can get their dogs back and if money's an issue, we can work with them," Sloat said.
Victoria County Commissioner Burns, the person Sloat reports to, said before the new director came to town, he was frustrated about the number of animals that needed to be put down because of the capacity limits.
"Mark is going to help us put in place more vaccination programs and education on spaying and neutering pets," Burns said. "People will be coming together to solve problems."
The agency currently offers spay and neuter services, which depending on the size of the animal, costs $65-$100. Microchips for pet identification can be implanted for $10.
Until more space becomes available, sending a message about not wanting to impound so many animals will be crucial to the Animal Services department going forward, Sloat said.
"Whatever your socioeconomic status may be, you can still be a good pet owner," Sloat said. "We can teach them that letting you're dog loose is not the right thing to do."
Changes for the Animal Services department has gone beyond the rebrand and new leadership.
In June, the agency then known as Victoria County Animal Control separated from the county public health department.
“We’re setting Animal Control up to be able to evolve and adapt,” Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller said during a public meeting this summer.
Commissioner Burns believes Sloat is someone who can lead the evolution of Animal Services.
"He's the answer for what we need," Burns said. "Everyone out there is passionate about what they do."
In the days ahead, Animal Services will roll out one more more new feature — a logo.
"The (Victoria County) Commissioners Court is helping us with the design," Sloat said. "It will have a professional look."