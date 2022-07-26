"Unsolved Mysteries," "Cold Case Files," "Cold Justice," "America's Most Wanted" — television viewers have an appetite for watching unsolved criminal cases resolve in front of them within a short space of time.
One Victoria detective explained how only a handful of cases the Victoria Police Department work become cold cases and what is done to resolve them.
Detective James Collins has been in charge of the Victoria Crime Stoppers section of the police department since 2016. Of the 16 homicides in Victoria during the last five-year period, only one remained unsolved as of Wednesday, he said.
Crime Stoppers was established in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in 1976, according to information from Texas Crime Stoppers, and had made its way to Victoria by 1984.
"Since 1984, we have received 24,000 tips. As a result of those tips, there have made 1,256 arrests, and 1,700 cases have been cleared," Collins said. "We have paid $178,000 in rewards."
Texas Crime Stoppers wrote that the goals of the organization are to provide "cash to overcome apathy, and anonymity to overcome fears."
Collins said anonymity is a guarantee, pointing out the tip line is an antiquated landline phone that cannot be traced. No caller ID, Collins said, holding up an old, box-shaped telephone.
Tips that lead to arrests are rewarded with cash payment, Collins said.
He added the police department has investigated 167 homicides since 1980. Only 25 of those remain unsolved, he said, making the clearance rate about 85%.
As cases come in, detectives working cold cases will take on newer ones, Collins said. Sometimes the old cases, with no new information, will be temporarily put to the side.
"Those cold cases are out there, though," he said. "They are assigned to investigators in case anything new comes up. We also periodically run the cases on Crime Stoppers platforms to keep them fresh in people's minds."
Back to the one homicide that has remained unsolved since Collins stepped into the Crime Stoppers lead.
Someone fatally shot Joshua Williams, 24, inside his home on the 1900 block of East Guadalupe Street on Nov. 4, 2018, at about 3:15 a.m.
Police said foul play was suspected, according to the Victoria Advocate.
The case is currently assigned to Detective Amy Grothe, who said Williams' family lives in Louisiana and has not been in contact with her for several years. She added she cannot reveal much about the case.
"There is no new information to release since it is an ongoing investigation and I want to protect the integrity of the case," Grothe said.
Collins also highlighted a case from before he led the division.
Someone fatally stabbed David Benitez, 49, on Aug. 10, 2010, in the 1200 block of East Loma Vista Street.
"The anniversary of his death is approaching," Collins said. "Detectives continue to work on this case 12 years later."
"With this crime, or any other unsolved murder, we'd like to encourage the public to call in tips to Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200," Collins said. "Tips can also be submitted via the P3 Tips app on an Android or Apple Device, or by visiting our website at www.crimestoppersvictoria.com."
Tips leading to arrest, charges being filed or indictment are eligible and will be considered for reward, Collins added. Above all, tips remain anonymous.
Victoria County Sheriff Justin Marr said his office also has one unsolved homicide case as of Wednesday, from the preceding 5-year period. The victim, Charles Dickerson, 40, of Bloomington, was shot at an intersection in Bloomington on April 20, 2020.
