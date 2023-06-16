For Noah Fraustio, the feeling of seeing the birth of his son left him speechless.
“No words can explain the feeling that you get," Fraustio said.
“You're just so happy you just have tears of joy.”
He and other dads in the region, state and nation will be celebrated Sunday, Father's Day.
Father’s Day will mark Fraustio’s second time to celebrate the holiday with his son, Noel Fraustio. Like many dads, having a child managed to change his perspective on things.
“Once I had my son, and everything changed my life as who I am, and how things are now. I gotta step up to the plate and be a man and take care of my child,” Fraustio said.
“As soon as he came into this world, I changed my whole life perspective. I had goals to achieve, make sure my family is OK, make sure my son has the best life.”
Fraustio works 12-16 hours a day remodeling homes, so any time he can spend with his son and fiancée, Francisca Vasquez, is imperative.
“Spending time with your family is the best thing in the world,” Fraustio said.
“When you're gone and working endless days and nights, it's kind of hard being a family man, when you got to take care of responsibilities.”
For other fathers in Victoria, this Father’s Day is far from their first.
John Harper, 77, is a father of five, whom he raised in Victoria with his wife Joy Harper. Even though all his children are adults, they still hold him up to a high esteem regarding his parenting.
Harper brought his children up to be respectful toward their mother and raised them to be faithful Christians.
One of Harper’s children, Bethany Harper Baker, has fond childhood memories she made with her father.
“He used to take us kids, or some of the neighbor kids, fishing and driving around in the country just to look at wildflowers, teaching us to appreciate the simple things in life,” Baker said.
Baker also remembers how her father extended a helping hand toward others in the community.
“The kids that live next door to my dad always have fundraisers going on and they come to see my dad. He buys the candy and then gives it back to the kids so they can eat it.”
Harper has enjoyed seeing how all five of his children have grown and learned doing the right thing throughout the years.
Both Fraustio and Harper have worked hard to provide for their children in order for them to have a good life while teaching them valuable lessons. For Fraustio he has many lessons he wants to instill in his son.
“I want to teach him that he can just basically do whatever he needs to take care of himself,” Fraustio said.
“I'm gonna be right behind him every step.”