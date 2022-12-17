Students from Victoria East and Victoria West high schools were recognized at Thursday’s school board meeting for their high marks on Advanced Placement exams.

They are scored on a five point scale. A score of 3 is generally considered passing, and will often earn students class credit at colleges and universities.

School board President Mike Mercer also recognized the importance of district faculty and staff for the students’ accomplishments.

“We just celebrated some of the best and brightest that we have in our community,” he said.

AP Scholar with Distinction Award

These students earned an average score of at least 3.5 on all their AP exams, and earned at least a 3 on five or more of those exams.

Victoria West: Brodie Bashaw, Gage Majefski, Ashton Rainey, Clayton Sciba Jr., Sanchit Singhal and Jaisenne Van Dusen

Victoria East: Kaden Kolle and Patrick Sisson

AP Scholar with Honor Award

These students earned an average score of at least a 3.25 on all their AP exams, and at least a 3 on four or more of those exams.

Victoria West: Manas Agrawal, Natalie Cook and Krystal Thompson

Victoria East: Isaac Lu and Emma Seiler

AP Scholar Award

These students earned at least a 3 on three or more AP exams.

Victoria West: John Paul Acosta, Benjamin Adrean, John Andruss, Jeremiah Baldwin, Katherine Bashaw, Michael Bassano, Wyatt Borden, Caroline Cohen, Jacob Fuentez, Samuel Gisler, Laney Glass, Talha Haris, Sydney Harvey, Osvaldo Ledezma, Lizabeth Leos, McKenna Lewis, Gracie Naquin, Brandon Perez, Paul Perez, Lauren Pozzi, Colin Prejean, Branton Rainey, Reid Rangnow, Nicole Reyes, James Robertson, Jakobe Smith, Katie Udd, Gavin Wartsbaugh and Cassidy Zimmerman

Victoria East: Caden Allen, Alessandra Aranez, Isabela Benson, Aubriana Benson, Grant Biles, Izabela De La Rosa, Zakariah De La Rosa, Randal Delgado, Ori Ebner, Tal Evans, Kristyn Gaytan, Abigail Keyser, Kristine Koch, Brylie Koopman, Minh-Thu Le, Abby O’Neill, Jazmine Ovalle, Isabella Rosales, Isabella Roth, Christopher Ruiz, Melissa Sanchez, Reese Stastny, Cole Stringo, Tesla Tordt, Geovannie Trevino, Hannah Tyler, Isabelle Wachtel and Koen Wertman

Six district students also earned honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs.

National Hispanic Recognition Award

Victoria West: Greenly Martinez

National Rural and Small Town Recognition Award

Victoria West: Manas Agrawal, Jeremiah Baldwin, Talha Haris, Sanchit Singhal and Grace Weiler