Emotions ran high as family members watched their sons, daughters, nieces and nephews receive diplomas at Victoria East High School’s 13th annual commencement ceremony Friday night at Victoria Memorial Stadium.

Victoria East’s class of 2023 was honored with receiving their diplomas, signifying their next step in their lives after graduation. For some, that next step may be college or the military. For others, their future may be undecided. Nonetheless, the class of 2023 walked in as seniors and walked out as graduates.

Victoria Memorial Stadium was packed with attendees having little to no space with every single row filled to the brim. Families waved cardboard cutouts of graduates' faces to celebrate their accomplishments and garner their attention.

Prior to the start of the ceremony, Victoria East students waited in the gym, hanging out with friends and getting directions from Victoria East Principal Justin Gabrysch. Feelings of excitement and anxiety toward the future were felt among the graduating class.

“It’s definitely a fantasy. I don’t know how to describe it. I’m excited, but I’m also kind of scared,” Allan Baquedano, 17, said.

Baquedano plans on taking classes either online or at Victoria College and work toward a degree in business marketing. He also hopes to travel and explore the world outside Victoria.

“I really didn't think it (graduation) would come this fast. It’s crazy seeing all these people that I've known since elementary, and they're in the same spot as me,” he said.

For the parents attending graduation, seeing their children walk across the stage was a moment of pride mixed with bittersweet feelings. Gabriel and Laura Ynfante watched and cheered as their youngest child, Joaquin Ynfante, received his diploma.

“It’s very bittersweet because it’s the last one,” Laura Ynfante said.

“My daughter graduated in 2019, So I was like ‘OK, I have four more years, and the end of the four years just flew by so fast,” she said.

At the commencement ceremony, speeches were given by the valedictorian and salutatorian, Brylie Koopman and Koen Wertman.

The Advocate asked graduates before they walked the stage what was the challenging part of high school for the class of 2023. Here are their responses:

“The work you had to put in to get a good grade.”

— Samuel Zubieta, 19. Zubieta plans to attend the University of Texas at San Antonio in the fall to study business management.

“Keeping up with the homework and b

alancing sports.”

— Isabella Roth, 18. Roth plans to attend the University of Texas at Austin to study environmental engineering.

“The classes. That was probably the hardest thing but I really pushed myself.”

— Rayven White, 18. White plans on attending the University of Texas at San Antonio to study nursing with the goal of becoming an ultrasound technician.

“Definitely getting my grades right. Being able to wake up on time and get to school but, it was all worth it in the end.”

— Ashton Davis, 18. Davis plans on attending the University of Texas at San Antonio to pursue his dreams of becoming a physical therapist.

“Some of the biggest challenges I’ve faced was having the work ethic to get through some of the harder times of high school. I didn’t always want to do some of the work but, if you keep doing all the work, you’ll get through it.”

— Zane Thomas, 18. Thomas plans to attend Blinn College to study business management and hopes to transfer to a four year university.

Just trying to balance out everything - come to school, being on time, trying to balance the grades. I ended up doing it, which is crazy.”

— Kolby Clement, 19. Clement is currently deciding between going to trade school or studying to learn to how become a veterinarian assistant.