The tarmac behind Victoria East High School has been baking hot this summer — but that wasn’t stopping the Mighty Titan Band from taking their positions on the pavement during a late summer morning.
As Assistant Band Director Meredith De Leon gave marching orders through an amplified headset, East musicians lined up above their dots, arranged in strict rows and columns laid out across the parking lot painted like a football field.
After a few beats, they took a few steps backward and froze, adjusting their positioning and stance based on feedback from their band directors and section leaders.
The focus was on the fundamental blocking and the very basics of moving, according to Director of Bands Carlos Gonzalez.
“People are so used to walking, but they need to learn how to march,” he said.
As they’ve gotten into August and moved closer to the start of the season, they’ve started to prepare more for their performance show, titled “Dawn of Destruction.”
The show will explore natural disasters through music and marching, and will include classical and cinematic music alongside pop songs from artists like Adele, Gonzalez said.
This year’s Titan band is relatively young, with freshmen and sophomores making up about half of the 130-member group.
Even if the East group lacks the experience of some other bands, they make it up in effort.
“Everyone that shows up, they’re hard working and willing to put the effort in,” Gonzalez said.
They also have experienced leadership. Head Drum Major Buddy Monroy is a senior who’s spent the past three years in the band, and said he’s ready to step into the head leadership role and help the band grow.
“It’s honestly very exciting, excited to see what they have to grow from,” Buddy said.
The band’s leaders have been through a lot during their time in high school, having to navigate the difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic while also dealing with the everyday hurdles of teenage life, but they said the band helped them through it.
Senior Jackson Altuna, the band’s drumline co-captain, said he was nervous when he started the band and high school as a freshman. As he joined the drumline, though, he immediately began to find friends and take his place in the band's community.
Now, as a senior and a leader, he hopes to do the same thing for the band’s new members, and help them find the friends and sense of community he found three years ago.
One of those new freshmen is Kayden Ratlif, who plays the flute. Kayden marched in his middle school band at Howell Middle School, and said joining his high school band had piqued his interest. He was enjoying it so far.
The community and cohesion that Jackson spoke about was clear: When one student sneezed, the entire band yelled — in perfect unison — “bless you!”
The band and its leaders were prepared for the heat, with a nurses tent set up on the side equipped with cold towels and manned by parents willing to help.
They also took water breaks about every 15 minutes, and if the heat index reached over 100, Gonzalez said they try to move practice into the air-conditioned band room, though he added that the band needs to get acclimated to the heat to prep for shows and competitions in their uniforms.
“Safety is definitely a No. 1 priority for us,” he said.
