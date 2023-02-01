Visitors to the Victoria Empty Bowls event can either pay $20 to purchase a handmade pottery bowl, soup, bread and tea. Or, for a smaller donation, they can obliterate a mismade bowl by smashing it against a cinder-block wall — stylized as a "bowl bash" by event organizers.
If it suits them, they can do both.
Victoria College is hosting the charitable event 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb.12 at the student center, 2200 E. Red River St., to benefit the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent, Meals on Wheels, Victoria Christian Assistance Ministry, Christ's Kitchen and the Victoria College Visual Arts Scholarship.
All of the bowls — close to 450 of them — are made by experienced students and artists, Victoria College art instructor and Event Chairperson Debra Chronister said Tuesday.
"Since it's close to Valentine's Day, we will have a lot of heart shaped bowls," she said, displaying one glazed pale green by the artist.
Chronister said she has made about 50 bowls herself for the event.
"A goodly sum of time goes into making each bowl," Chronister said, showing bowls already made and stacked on shelving in the ceramics room at Victoria College.
The soup, bread and tea are donated by about 30 area restaurants, she said. In addition, the event has numerous sponsors, whose names will be displayed on place mats in the student center dining facility.
The soup will be served by "local celebrities," Chronister said.
Special prizes will be offered in a silent auction. For example, Chronister will auction a fun, instructional ceramics-making session to the highest bidder, and another artist has offered a set of three coal-blue, football-shaped nesting bowls, since the event is on Super Bowl Sunday. (It does not, however, conflict with the big game.)
Hundreds are expected to attend the event and will line up well before the doors open, she said.
The event is a family-oriented one and offers activities outside to engage kids of all ages. Attendees can mold animals for different ecospheres, Chronister said.
"We have already given over $220,000 to our local charities," Chronister said. "And I love it when I go to someone's house, and they have displayed all the bowls they have taken home from our event through the years."
This year is Victoria Empty Bowls' seventeenth.
“Empty Bowls has raised millions of dollars worldwide to help end hunger, and Victoria College is very proud to be a part of that effort,” Victoria College Marketing and Communications Assistant Director Tisha Sternadel said. “This also gives the community a chance to taste some of the best soups from various restaurants in the area.”