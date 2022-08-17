Victoria County is in its driest year of the past 128 years, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Integrated Drought Information System.
Wednesday, the city of Victoria entered Stage III of its drought contingency plan, which would further curtail how often residents could water their yards or wash their vehicles. This means residents must take additional steps to conserve water as the area is still below-average in rainfall for this time of year and the Guadalupe River remains below its normal level due to low rainfall north of the city, according to Ken Gill, the city’s public works director.
Gill said the city needed to see sustained rain upriver to improve conditions.
“We’ve got to see substantial improvements in volumes and quantity,” Gill said. “There hasn’t been any upstream rain. Corpus got plenty of rain, but it’s not in our watershed. I hope we get some good rain not too far in the future. That’s my hope. If we get any rainfall, even without accumulation, it reduces water consumption. We need several days of moderate to heavy rains, not flooding.”
Under Stage III of the plan, restrictions are designed to reduce Victoria’s total water usage by 10% compared with normal usage and without placing an undue burden on residents’ quality of life. Under Stage III restrictions, residents must continue to limit certain types of nonessential water usage between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. and from 8 p.m. to midnight. The idea is to avoid water loss through evaporation. Activities that are limited to these times include using an automatic lawn sprinklers or hose-end sprinkler, filling pools and washing vehicles, although this restriction does not apply to commercial car washes and service stations.
Residents must also observe the following new restrictions: Sprinkler irrigation must be limited to designated watering days. Addresses ending in an even number can water on Sundays and Thursdays. Addresses ending in an odd number can water on Saturdays and Wednesdays.
Decorative fountains cannot be operated unless needed to keep fish alive, unless the fountain uses a recirculation system. Water may not be used to wash paved surfaces or buildings, control dust or flush gutters. Water may not be allowed to run or accumulate in any gutter or street.
Water customers who are directed to repair leaks must do so within 15 days. Restaurants may not serve water unless it is requested. Fire hydrants can only be used for firefighting and other essential activities. Golf courses cannot be watered unless a different water source is used.
The city will terminate Stage III restrictions and reenter Stage II of the drought contingency plan when available water reserves rise above the Stage III triggering threshold and when Public Works officials determine the city’s water intake can meet demand without the restrictions.
Stage III of the plan has been activated in Victoria “at least twice” during Gill’s tenure with the city, he said.
It is considered a severe level of restriction. The groundwater exchange program could be implemented in Stage III, when the level in off-channel reservoir No. 8 is at an elevation of 42 feet above mean sea level, which is approximately 50% of maximum draw down. Gill said on Wednesday the city has not yet entered into the water exchange program.
Stage III can be rescinded when Gill stops the groundwater exchange program for 14 consecutive days or when the level in off-channel reservoir No. 8 is at an elevation of 52 feet above mean sea level for a period of 14 consecutive days. Once Stage III is terminated, the city returns to Stage II.
The city pumps water from the Guadalupe River into eight large storage pools known as off-channel reservoirs. Water from the river is siphoned into the reservoirs and treated at the plant before arriving at residents’ taps.
Under Stage III, the city could ease its dependence on the Guadalupe by activating several groundwater wells stationed in Victoria. To produce water suitable for use in homes and businesses, the plant runs five processes — coagulation, flocculation, sedimentation, filtration and disinfection. Water is mixed with treatment chemicals to be cleansed, filtered and disinfected.
To be fully clean, water has to be disinfected. The Victoria plant’s main disinfectant, chloramine, is a combination of chlorine and ammonia gas. Plant workers routinely measure the amount of disinfectant in a water sample. Water completely free of harmful pathogens may seem clean, but can be deemed unhealthy if too much disinfectant is in the final product.
Around 9,000 gallons of water streams through the treatment plant every minute. The plant processes approximately 13 million gallons of water each day.
