With the proposed Riverside Park duck pond restoration starting development, it looks like the long-awaited project is expected to be completed by October 2023.
One of the members of the community who has been advocating the duck pond is Tommy Tucker, who has supported the project for years.
"It's been a long time," Tucker said. "It's been several years with nothing going on. I'm happy with the victory. It will be nice to have the park opened with people available to drive through."
The project began on Sept. 12, and is expected to finish in October 2023, with the work to be completed by Lester Contracting.
The duck pond has been closed since 2018 due to sidewalk damage that was partly caused by Hurricane Harvey.
The planned development was designed by Lucky Design Team and approved by the Victoria City Council in 2020.
Jason Alfaro, Victoria Parks & Recreation department director, said it was great the project has finally started.
"It feels great to move this along," Alfaro said. "As we start moving ahead, we look forward for what it will open up."
The planned concept is expected to include a walkway around the perimeter of the pond. A new gazebo is planned to be constructed and include a lookout over the pond's surface. Other design elements include a wall around the edges to the pond to prevent erosion, as well as a duck feeding area with seating along the side of the pond.
In addition, water foundations with LED lighting are proposed as well as a floating fishing pier.
The total cost of the construction contract is $1.6 million. This does not include some of the features such as the gazebo, the pier and a holding pond, which will be purchased directly by the city. The cost of these features is about $250,000 with the city saving an estimated $160,000, according to city documents.
The planned gazebo location will be easier to maintain, be closer to parking and offer a scenic view of the pond, according to city documents.
The city council approved the contract during a July 19 meeting.
In 2021, the city applied for and received a $621,000 grant from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department toward the cost of the duck pond.
The work on the duck pond is expected to be done in two phases.
In the first phase, the city and contractor plan to excavate the holding pond on the golf course. They also expect to connect the irrigation pond on the golf course, demolish the sidewalks and the island. They plan to create one large pond and dredge it to make it suitable as a fish habitat. They also expect to pour a new trail system and build a retaining wall throughout the majority of the pond area.
During the second phase, the city and contractor expect to pour the remainder of the trail system, which should allow connection to the existing cart path to create a fully looped walking trail. They also plan to install a boardwalk along the northeast corner of the pond and install electricity for the new amenities. They also plan to install hydroseeding to assist with proper turf growth and help with soil stabilization.