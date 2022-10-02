Seventy-five years ago, a group of Victorians decided to promote the arts. On Saturday, the beneficiaries of that vision celebrated the Victoria Fine Arts Association's diamond anniversary with an evening of music and, well, art.
"You hear about the legacy," said David Faskas, VFAA president and managing member of KMH Wealth Management. "That we brought in (famed Italian operatic tenor) Pavarotti, Chet Atkins, Chuck Mangione, some Grammy-winning artists … just amazing musicians over the 75 years. And it's evolved from classical music to jazz to rock and now we're going to see some funk and some folk and some blues today."
Saturday's headliner was the band Brownout, a nine-piece Austin-based Latin-funk ensemble formed by members of the Grammy-winning Grupo Fantasma. Earlier in the evening, Austin singer and songwriter Cari Hutson and Good Company brought a blues-rock heavy set to DeLeon Plaza. The bands' performances were preceded by routines from Grupo Folkórico de Victoria and Victoria East High School's Ballet Folkórico, respectively.
Food trucks from Mom's Tamales, Trevino's Concessions, Tammy's Cocina and Stir made sure that concertgoers were fed.
Addressing the crowd, Faskas pointed to the newly-painted crosswalks as an example of the association's positive impact on downtown Victoria.
Those murals encircled Saturday's festivities.
Karen Greer, president of the Quilt Guild of Greater Victoria, which recently celebrated its 40th anniversary, said her organization's experience working with the VFAA on the crosswalks project was very good.
"We kind of gave them our suggestions and they ran with it," Greer said. Their design spans North Bridge Street at West Goodwin Avenue.