VFAA 75th anniversary concert
Buy Now

Brownout’s Alex Marrero starts off the headlining band’s set at the Victoria Fine Arts Association’s 75th anniversary concert on Saturday night in DeLeon Plaza.

 Kit MacAvoy | kmacavoy@vicad.com

Seventy-five years ago, a group of Victorians decided to promote the arts. On Saturday, the beneficiaries of that vision celebrated the Victoria Fine Arts Association's diamond anniversary with an evening of music and, well, art.

"You hear about the legacy," said David Faskas, VFAA president and managing member of KMH Wealth Management. "That we brought in (famed Italian operatic tenor) Pavarotti, Chet Atkins, Chuck Mangione, some Grammy-winning artists … just amazing musicians over the 75 years. And it's evolved from classical music to jazz to rock and now we're going to see some funk and some folk and some blues today." 

VFAA 75th anniversary concert
Buy Now

Dancers from Grupo Folkórico de Victoria perform as the sun sets on Saturday in DeLeon Plaza.

Saturday's headliner was the band Brownout, a nine-piece Austin-based Latin-funk ensemble formed by members of the Grammy-winning Grupo Fantasma. Earlier in the evening, Austin singer and songwriter Cari Hutson and Good Company brought a blues-rock heavy set to DeLeon Plaza. The bands' performances were preceded by routines from Grupo Folkórico de Victoria and Victoria East High School's Ballet Folkórico, respectively. 

VFAA 75th anniversary concert
Buy Now

Victoria East High School’s Ballet Folkórico performs a quintet of dances on Saturday evening in DeLeon Plaza.

Food trucks from Mom's Tamales, Trevino's Concessions, Tammy's Cocina and Stir made sure that concertgoers were fed.

Addressing the crowd, Faskas pointed to the newly-painted crosswalks as an example of the association's positive impact on downtown Victoria.

VFAA 75th anniversary concert
Buy Now

Spectators watch a performance by headlining band Brownout on Saturday night in DeLeon Plaza.

Those murals encircled Saturday's festivities. 

Karen Greer, president of the Quilt Guild of Greater Victoria, which recently celebrated its 40th anniversary, said her organization's experience working with the VFAA on the crosswalks project was very good.

"We kind of gave them our suggestions and they ran with it," Greer said. Their design spans North Bridge Street at West Goodwin Avenue. 

VFAA 75th anniversary concert
Buy Now

Artist Bill Bauer shapes a bowl on a potter’s wheel on Saturday in DeLeon Plaza.

Recommended For You


Tags

I'm a staff photojournalist at the Victoria Advocate. I was raised in Virginia and went to the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication.