LJ Francis, local Republican candidate for the Texas State Board of Education, will speak at the Victoria County Republican Women's meeting on Tuesday.
The meeting will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Victoria Country Club. The group usually meets the second Tuesday of each month, according to its website.
Francis running against Victor Perez, the Democratic candidate, in the race to fill the board's second district seat.
The board plays a significant role in setting academic standards and approving classroom materials for Texas public schools.
It also reviews new charter schools proposed by the Texas Education Agency's Commissioner and oversees the Texas Permanent School Fund.
Francis secured an endorsement from Gov. Greg Abbott in August, and has campaigned for parental involvement and against teaching so-called critical race theory.
He has also emphasized his history as an immigrant and his experience in the classroom.