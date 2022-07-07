Sometimes no news is good news. For Toni Stithem, a Victoria County volunteer firefighter, the relatively quiet Fourth of July weekend was a good thing.
Stithem was one of about 12 firefighters assigned to fire watch at Patriot Park during the evening of July 4. They stood by just in case any fires broke out. Nothing much happened, Stithem said.
Luckily, no fires at Patriot Park meant no story to break — but, there is a story worth telling about Stithem.
The 62-year-old mother of four and grandmother of three, joined the Victoria County Volunteer Fire Department in 2017, ostensibly to set up and manage a county fire department Facebook account.
Born and raised in a small town, Earlysville, in the middle of Virginia, Stithem moved to Victoria when she married David Stithem, of Victoria, more than 40 years ago.
She has been friends, she said, with Victoria County Fire Chief Richard Castillo for most of those 40 years.
Her youngest child, Allan, 26, is an aircraft rescue firefighter specialist stationed at the Victoria Regional Airport. He encouraged her to join, and she decided, why not? She said. And so, she came to set up and run the department's Facebook account.
"My idea was to come in, sit in the back and do the Facebook page and that was pretty much it," Stithem said with a chuckle.
By 2019, her son said to her, "Why not just go to the academy?" She started at the Victoria County firefighter academy that year.
Typically, she said, it takes one year to complete the academy's training, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed her training an extra year.
She completed training last year, in December 2021, was certified in January 2022 and so became a full-fledged firefighter just shy of her 62nd birthday.
While she was in training, Stithem said, she had to save a "dummy" that weighed 195 pounds. She said she dragged it, mostly.
Her firefighting gear weighs 60 pounds, and her air tank weighs an additional 20 pounds, on top of it. She had to get accustomed to the weight.
When she gets called to a structure fire, ideally she should have all that gear on in one minute, she said.
"I've got it down to one-minute and 12 seconds," she said. She expects to improve with practice.
Most calls, though, are to grass fires, she said, and a different, lighter firefighting suit is worn for those — one that's easier to don more quickly. Stithem said she has only been to fight one structure fire so far.
She is going to earn her CDL — commercial drivers license — in the next couple weeks, she said, so she can drive a firetruck.
Her grandchildren, she said, thinks it's pretty cool that their grandma is a firefighter.
When not volunteering to fight fires, Stithem is an Associate Executive of the Victoria Apartment Association, a non-profit organization that acts as a go-between for tenants and apartment complexes, Stithem said.
She lives in the country, outside Victoria, on enough land to house 10 horses, another passion of hers. Three of the horses belong to Chief Castillo, she said, one to her son, and the rest are hers.
Her horses are buggy horses, she said. She participated for the first time this year in the Old Chisolm Trail Ride from Cuero, 101 miles, to San Antonio. The ride was in February.
Not bad for a grandmother of three.
