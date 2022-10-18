Between academics, athletics and other extracurricular activities, there’s a lot going on in Victoria’s school district — and its high school students want to make sure everyone knows it.
Starting this year, students in media production clubs at Victoria East and West high schools are putting together monthly broadcast news episodes about their district, with help from faculty and district administration.
Members of the clubs, Titan TV and Warrior Watch, travel to other schools and events to report on stories around the district, and then put them together into episodes which broadcast each month at 12:30 p.m. on the CW and on the district's YouTube page.
The first episode, which aired on Sept. 17, focused on the district’s athletics and P-TECH health care program. The young reporters from Victoria East interviewed classmates, teachers and younger students for the roughly half-hour long episode.
East, whose program got off the ground a little faster than their crosstown rivals, will also put out the October episode. Victoria West will get in on the action for the November episode, which will be a joint production between the two schools, before taking over the December production by itself.
Episodes are divided into multiple segments, including one that focuses on one of the district’s priorities, like its P-TECH program or choice campuses, while also featuring school clubs and sports.
“The kids really just took it and made it their own,” Jonathan Sixtos, an East High English teacher and Titan TV's faculty sponsor, said. “They love interviewing their friends for the clubs. They love cheering on their friends for the sports.”
The goal is for students to step into a more directorial role in the new year once they have some experience under their belts, but even in the program’s first semester, students are enjoying their roles in the production process.
One East senior, 17-year-old Jasmin Kiv, worked on a story about elementary school STEM programs for the September episode, and said working with younger kids for the show was one of her favorite parts of the work.
“It's wholesome, in a way. You see all these kids passionate and like the things they're learning and, you know, they still have that passion for school," she said. "And I think it's really important to keep that fire kindled."
One of Jasmin’s classmates, 17-year-old senior Sally Mott, filmed an introduction to the October episode in front of a green screen in Sixtos’ classroom earlier in the month. Sixtos was behind the camera — an iPhone attached to a ring light rig – as she drilled her lines.
“Welcome back to Titan TV, a Titan-Warrior media production,” Sally said into the camera. “We've got another full episode for you today, including a look at our swim and golf teams. We also chat with our student trainers, several correspondents take a trip to our choice schools and we interview national honor society and student council officers.”
That episode will broadcast on Saturday.
Christen Hernandez, 16-year-old junior at East and a guest host in the production, said her participation in the media program might have changed her career interests going forward.
“At first, I honestly didn't think of it as a career choice because I've always wanted to go into the medical field, but then I started realizing I really do like this, and I realized in the medical field, there is people that do need to talk about it and do need to go on TV,” she said.
Other students said it wasn’t necessarily a career path they were interested in, but Sixtos said it will still teach them important and useful skills.
“Even if they're not going to go into broadcast journalism, it's going to help them with communication. It's going to help them to show ‘this is how you get someone excited about something they don't know about,’ so that'll apply to any job opportunity,” he said.
The program is funded by grants from the Victoria ISD Education Foundation’s Grants for Great Ideas program, which allowed the program to buy iPads, tripods, media passes and other equipment, an effort spearheaded by the district’s Executive Director of Communications and Public Relations Ashley Scott.