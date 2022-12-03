For the last few weeks, Victoria has been on and off cold and wet building up to the holidays, and while the first weekend in December wasn't that with a balmy 70 degrees Friday evening with an average of 93% humidity, Victoria residents welcomed the holidays just the same in DeLeon Plaza.

The lighting of the town Christmas tree, snow, shopping and family fun were part of Christmas on the Square, put on by Victoria Parks & Recreation and the Victoria Main Street Program.

With school out for the weekend, children could be seen running around downtown with their families on hand playing in foam snow, enjoying the petting zoo, various bounce houses and all sorts of activities prior to the lighting of the tree.

As the tree lighting approached closer, families filed to the tree to see a marked beginning of the holidays in Victoria.

+20 Victoria Christmas on the Square 2022 With the holidays fast approaching, Victoria celebrated with its 3rd annual Christmas on the Square event. It was the largest ever by vendor n…

With the tree lit up, downtown was filled to the brim from City Hall to One O'Connor Plaza with people shopping, treating their kids to a good time and partaking in holiday activities, such as visiting with Santa Claus at the DeLeon Plaza gazebo and story time with Ms. Claus at City Hall.

For families like Victoria residents the Pahmiyers, the event really brought the spirit out for the holidays no matter the weather.

"We came last year when Duncan (Pahmiyer) was just 1. So this year, he's more able to enjoy the events as he's a little bigger," said Courtney Pahmiyer, 33. "It's much more fun this year. We actually got to see Santa and the petting zoo, so he's really loving it."

Pahmiyer is part of the Victoria Junior League and generally enjoys coming out and supporting local events in the area, but for Christmas on the Square, the event is more special.

"It just brings joy," she said. "Kids love this time of year, and parents love how special it is to have little ones. It just brings community and togetherness."

This was the third Christmas on the Square event the city has put on, and it was the biggest one that has been put on to date, said Danielle Williams, the city’s economic development director.

"I think the most (vendors) we've ever had is probably 30 in the past," Williams said, noting the more than 130 vendors downtown for the event this year.

For the city to help bring people downtown and bring them together for the holidays is really special, she said.

"When we can provide all these lit-up ornaments and the tree and the music and the activities and the children and the families coming out together, that's what makes it special," Williams said.