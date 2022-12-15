LED lights wrap around a sprawling oak tree and the tall arches nearby. Snowmen greet cars passing the front lawn. A roof is adorned with wreaths and snowflakes.
The Loma Vista Avenue home of Robert Diaz and his fiancée Zulema Medina is filled with outdoor lights and ornaments.
Diaz, whose favorite holiday is Christmas, has decorated his house and front yard every year since he moved into the property in 2013. Medina has participated in the effort for the past eight years.
The array of LED lights flicker to the rhythm of one of the 16 songs played on FM radio station 107.1. Diaz and Medina manage the station using the FM transmitter inside their home.
"Make sure to tune in to 107.1, so you can get the full feeling," Diaz said. "The kids love it. We all get joy from seeing other people be happy."
Some Victorians may know Diaz and Medina as the co-owners of D's Tattoos. They opened the shop behind their home on Loma Vista.
"As business owners, we do it for the community, and it's nice to give back to people who give to us all year," Diaz said.
Diaz's 9-year-old twin daughters Sabrina and Sarah, who were babies when the first lights show came together, inspired him to create a spectacle.
"Now it's just grown into something for the community," Diaz said.
"We actually have people who call us asking, 'When are you going to put up all the lights?'" Medina added. "So we do it for them, too."
This year the lights were up and running by Dec. 1.
"We usually start putting it up right after Thanksgiving, but this year we got a head start," Diaz said.
"That's because my boys were here," Medina said, referring to her three sons.
The five-person team completed the project in five days.
When setting up their decorations, Diaz, Medina and their children start with the "big stuff" — like dressing the oak tree with the colorful bulbs.
"The following day would be the big Christmas tree in the center," Diaz said, pointing to another array of lights with a shiny ball on top. "That just takes forever. You got to untangle all the lights and set it up and then build a little Christmas tree (inside the larger one)."
Then there's the house, which has icicle-like sticks lining the roof.
"It's just time consuming," Diaz said.
Not every item in the front yard is lighted. The Santa and Mrs. Claus cutouts in the background of the scene were painted by Diaz around 20 years ago.
The newest addition this year are the lighted arches, which were installed by Diaz and Medina's sons. The lights show hosts hope to expand their production next year, potentially adding more songs and an elf-theme stand-in for those who like to snap pictures of family and friends.
"We're thinking of adding more so the community can come in and take pictures with their kids," Medina said. "We want more people to be a part of this."
Dedicating countless hours toward setting up a show for the public to enjoy is a fun family tradition, Medina said.
"Everybody takes part in something," Medina said.
For some, the outdoor theatrics are a reason to celebrate as the holidays near.
"We've found people out here dancing out here with the lights," Diaz said. "They're just enjoying themselves, which is great."
Neighbors on Loma Vista often stop by to say how much they appreciate the lights.
"I always ask if they want to come down and help us," Diaz said. "They haven't taken me up on the offer yet."
The support from the community also makes the cost to keep the lights on worth it, the couple said.
"I don't mind running up my electricity bill for a little bit," Diaz said. "It's just once a year."