Next year, Victoria's tourism bureau plans to give the city's bird-watchers something to chirp about.
The Victoria Convention & Visitors Bureau and mobile app developer Bandwango will roll out a check-in feature users can access with their cell phones. Visitors Bureau President Joel Novosad said the "birding passport" is projected to go live in the spring.
"I'm envisioning a geolocation check-in program bird-watchers can use when exploring the spots in our region," Novosad said.
One spot Novosad has in mind is Riverside Park.
"Riverside Park has a water source (the Guadalupe River) that is an important feature for attracting birds," Novosad said. "A park of its size in city limits is rare."
An area of the park set out for bird-watchers in particular is the city-owned Hiller House, which is home to the Athey Nature Sanctuary Birding Deck. The birding deck opened in June 2021, Novosad said.
"The deck overlooks lots of trees," Novosad said. "At the house, there's also feeding stations, a large map of Riverside and cutouts showing other birding maps in our region, such as from the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge."
Today, visitors of the birding deck can sign a logbook, making them eligible for prizes, like a pair of binoculars, Novosad said.
"It's a great place to relax because the birding deck is shaded and there's Adirondack chairs around," Novosad said. "It is a good space to have lunch, too."
Birding appears to be growing in popularity in the United States, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The National Audubon Society reported increases of 50% or more in the sale of birdseed and bird-watching accessories in 2020.
"It's a low-stress activity that can accommodate people of all ages and get them outdoors," Novosad said. "If you are looking for recreational activities, our city has a wealth of natural assets."