In the wake of a shooting at a medical building in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Victoria hospital officials on Thursday offered condolences to their peers and reassured the public about their campus security.
Wednesday evening, a man shot and killed five people, including himself, in a medical building within the St. Francis Health System campus.
The man had come to kill an orthopedic surgeon who had previously performed back surgery on him, according to Tulsa officials.
“Our hearts go out to the victims’ families and to the Tulsa community as they recover from this senseless act of violence,” said Judith Barefield, DeTar Healthcare System spokesperson.
Citizens Medical Center officials echoed those sentiments.
“Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the tragic event in Tulsa,” said Jennifer McDaniel, Citizens Medical Center spokesperson.
After the shootings in Uvalde and Tulsa, both hospitals are making efforts to ensure their facilities remain safe for patients.
“We are committed to the safety of our patients, visitors and employees regardless of the situation at hand and have measures in place to support that commitment,” McDaniel said.
Citizens officials constantly review the hospital’s collaborative emergency response procedures with local law enforcement for shootings like Tulsa’s, she said. They met with law enforcement last week and plan on having a tabletop drill next week.
Tabletop exercises are discussion-based sessions where team members meet in an informal classroom setting to discuss their roles and responses for an emergency, according to Ready.gov, a website for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
“As health care providers, we understand the importance of being prepared for emergent situations, investing time and resources to provide our staff, providers and patients a safe environment,” McDaniel said. “As part of our disaster planning process, our team works with local law enforcement and other first responders in various scenarios, including active shooter drills.”
DeTar Healthcare System regularly practices its disaster policies, but events like those in Tulsa and Uvalde prompted the system to review plans and reeducate staff, she said.
DeTar sent information resources on active shooter preparedness after the Uvalde shooting, Barefield said.
