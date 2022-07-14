A Victoria house caught fire Thursday afternoon.
The fire was reported between 5:20 and 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of East Red River and North Louis streets as a storm rolled through the city, said Victoria Fire Chief Tracy Fox. The intersection is a block west of North Laurent Street.
The house sustained significant damage, but two residents inside at the time escaped without injury, Fox said.
A back bedroom at the house was damaged by the fire, which was extinguished within about five minutes, he said.
American Red Cross was contacted to help the two residents, Fox said. The fire made the house uninhabitable.
The cause of the fire was unclear Thursday afternoon, and the fire remained under investigation.
Neighbor Prescilla Cox said she smelled smoke and worried her own house was on fire. She followed the smell outside and saw flames rising from her neighbor's house.
""All I heard was the popping of the fire," she said. "And stuff was flying everywhere because it was real windy."
This story will be updated as details become available. Check back here for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.