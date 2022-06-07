House fire
Buy Now

Victoria firefighters line up a ladder to check the second story of a house that caught fire on Tuesday afternoon on the 1700 block of East Guadalupe Street. Emergency personnel evaluated the four people inside the house for minor injuries and smoke inhalation.

 Kit MacAvoy | kmacavoy@vicad.com

A house caught fire in Victoria Tuesday 

Firefighters were dispatched to 1704 E. Guadalupe St. Tuesday about 4:30 p.m., Fire Chief Tracy Fox said at the fire. They arrived to find heavy fire and smoke. Victoria police arrived first to the fire.

Firefighters controlled the blaze within 15 minutes.

Four people were in the home and escaped the fire.

They were examined for minor injuries and smoke inhalation.

House fire
Buy Now

Victoria Fire Department personnel finish tamping out a house fire on Tuesday afternoon on the 1700 block of East Guadalupe Street.

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.