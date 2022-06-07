A house caught fire in Victoria Tuesday
Firefighters were dispatched to 1704 E. Guadalupe St. Tuesday about 4:30 p.m., Fire Chief Tracy Fox said at the fire. They arrived to find heavy fire and smoke. Victoria police arrived first to the fire.
Firefighters controlled the blaze within 15 minutes.
Four people were in the home and escaped the fire.
They were examined for minor injuries and smoke inhalation.
