The Victoria Fire Department responded to a house fire on Salisbury Lane Saturday morning.
Three fire engines, two medical units and two support vehicles reported to 413 Salisbury Lane about 6:09 a.m., said David Kahlich, battalion chief with the Victoria Fire Department.
Firefighters extinguished the fire before it spread from the attic, Kahlich said. A moderate amount of damage was caused by first responders using water and removing ceiling tiles to snuff out the flames.
The family living in the house was out of town at the time of the fire, Kahlich said.
The home is owned by Donald and Margaret Rice and is valued at $176,754, according to Victoria County Appraisal Court records.
The cause of the fire was under investigation Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.