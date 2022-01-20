The Victoria Independent School District announced it would delay the start of classes at all campuses on Friday in response to potentially hazardous conditions.
The start times will be as follows:
- Elementary: 10 a.m.
- Middle School: 10:30 a.m.
- High School: 9:30 a.m.
Buses will run two hours later than their normal schedules. Any 6:30 a.m. pickups will now be at 8:30 a.m.
The district encourages parents to send their kids to school in enough layers to stay warm.
For a list of other schools that have delayed or canceled school for Friday, click here.
