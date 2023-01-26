VISD School Board meeting
Members of the Victoria Independent School District Board of Trustees and audience members applaud after the board’s unanimous approval of a one-time stipend aimed at employee retention and hiring.

 Kit MacAvoy | kmacavoy@vicad.com

Tami Keeling and Bret Baldwin will seek reelection to the Victoria Independent School District’s board of trustees in May’s uniform election.

In a news release, District 5 incumbent Keeling said, “It’s an honor and privilege to serve this community.”

Baldwin, District 3, said he had also filed for reelection to the school board.

It was unclear on Wednesday if there would be any challengers to the two incumbents.

Candidates were able to begin filling for a place on the election ballot on Jan. 18 and can continue until Feb. 17.

Voters may register until April 6, and early voting will be from April 24 to May 2.

The day of the election is May 6, a Saturday.

