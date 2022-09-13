The Victoria Public Library Advisory Board adopted a new collection development policy for books coming into the library Tuesday night.
Victoria City Manager Jesús Garza said the advisory board will now be able to review contested books although the director will continue to perform initial reviews for books.
The collection development policy adopted by the advisory board states that the purpose is to support the mission, goals and philosophy of the Victoria Public Library and follow the guiding principles based on intellectual freedom: the Library Bill of Rights, the Freedom to Read Statement and the Freedom to View Statement. Those three statements come from the American Library Association.
The policy went into effect immediately, City Attorney Allison Lacey said.
The new collection policy will allow the advisory board to review the library director and whether books should be added to the collection or removed based on community input. During a future meeting, the board will see how Victoria Public Library Director Dayna Williams-Capone decides which books come into and leave the library.
"The library advisory board would do an extra review," Garza said. Garza said the Victoria City Council was concerned with some of the material that might be in some books.
"The council is concerned with inappropriate images or inappropriate content in the books," Garza said.
Mayor Jeff Bauknight, who spoke at the meeting, told the board members they had not been given an easy task. He said a majority of the city council members thought the selection process needed to be changed, adding that no obscene content needed to be in the library. He said he might ask the council to freeze funding to the library next month.
The county has four vacancies to appoint to the library advisory board, which typically has 12 members. Victoria County has received a total of 17 applications, and County Judge Ben Zeller said by the end of the month or early October, they should be appointed. Garza said he had received 15 applications for the city's two positions on the board, with a decision expected by October.
According to Williams-Capone, each year the library brings in between 10,000 and 12,000 new books and materials. Williams-Capone said Tuesday the library had added 26 books that had been requested by the public.
The city, county and library advisory board have all been dealing with a call by local residents to remove some books that deal with gay, lesbian or transgender issues. These residents said the books were in the children's or young adult's sections in the library and needed to be moved to adult sections.
That was what the board discussed about the library's collection development policy. Garza said among the people at the meeting, he doubted any would have the same idea of what should be considered inappropriate. During the discussion, Lacey said that the language included in the new collection policy might reference what the city laws are regarding obscenity.
"With the local community, when you talk about community standards, people disagree about what those are," Garza said. "Everybody in the room would have a different idea of what that would be."
The library advisory board will meet in the future to discuss how books are placed in which sections of the library.
The statements adopted from the American Library Association included the Library Bill of Rights, which affirms that all libraries are forums for information and ideas and the following basic policies should guide their services. Books and other library resources should be provided for the interest, information and enlightenment of all people of the community the library serves. Materials should not be excluded because of the origin, background or views contributing to their creation.
The bill of rights also states libraries should provide materials and information presenting all points of view on current and historical issues and that materials should not be proscribed or removed because of partisan or doctrinal disapproval. It also states that libraries should challenge censorship in the fulfillment of their responsibility to provide information and enlightenment. It also affirms that libraries should challenge censorship in the fulfillment of their responsibility to provide information and enlightenment and cooperate with all persons and groups concerned with resisting abridgment of free expression and free access to ideas.
The Freedom to Read statement, also from the American Library Association, states that freedom to read is essential to the American democracy, because it is continuously under attack. The association states that private groups and public authorities in various parts of the country work to remove or limit access to reading materials, to censor content in schools and to purge libraries.
The Freedom to View statement, from the association as well, states that the freedom to view along with the freedom to speak, to hear and to read is protected by the First Amendment. It states that in a free society, there is no place for censorship of any medium of expression.
Garza said the board came out of the meeting with something that the city council could talk about, if needed.
"We came out of here with a policy that the council can discuss," Garza said. "This policy supports the overall mission of the library."