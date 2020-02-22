3T’s Cattle Company

3L Farms

5B Farms

Allan’s Wrecker Service

Atzenhoffer Cadillac

Atzenhoffer Chevrolet Co.

Atzenhoffer/Velocity Powersports

B&D Auto Glass

B&S Grain Co.

BAA

Beasley Tire Service

Beckner Welding

Briggs Ranch

Brown Bag Saloon

Bubba Leita Farms

Bugmobiles

Bully Buyers

Con Metal Contractors, Inc.

Con Metal Concrete

Corbeau Pools

Country Slaughter House

Don and Kathryn Counts

Crescent View Medical Clinic

Crossroads Buyers

Cumberland Ranch

Dairy Treet

Del Papa Budweiser

Dierlam Feed Store

Russell Dunnam

Ronnie and Pam Elkins

Thad and Shelby Engelbart

Envious Faces by Jess

Feed the Need

First National Bank

First State Bank – Friendliest Bank

Fordyce Co.

Jerry Fortenberry

Friends of Victoria County Youth

Dr. Gary Fries

Gateway Enterprises

Ralph Gilster

Gott Consultants

Grace Funeral Home

Green Wing Investments

Hallettsville Livestock Commission

Hartman Distributing Co.

Allan R. Hartman

H-E-B Plus and H-E-B

Bruce and Sandy Hill

In Memory of Judge Robert Cheshire

J&R Leita Farm & Ranch

Juarez & Juarez Bookkeeper & Tax Service

Klean Corp International

William Kubecka

Leita Custom Concrete Stain

Leita Farms Trucking

John Leita & Family

Wayne and Miranda Leita

MW Rentals & Services, Inc.

Mac Haik

Main Street Animal Hospital

Gary Malaer

Anthony Maraggia

Mardi Gras

Martin O’Connor Cattle Co.

Matula’s Repair Service

Melvin’s Menswear

Junie Meskey

Midway Grass Farms

Mitchell Glass Co.

Brandon and Harley Moore

Alan and Stacy Murray

New Distributing – Fastop Cimarron

New First National Bank

Northside Ranch – Pet Center

O’Connor Brothers River Ranch

Outlaw Off-Road

Performance Fabrication

Phillips & Associates Inc.

Pigmaster’s

Premier Grains

Prosperity Bank

Rainin’ Cats & Dogs Group

Safety Railway Services

Sarco Creek Ranch

Scherer Kubota

Scott D. Gorsuch

Shooter Bar/TGH Entertainment

South Star Wealth Management

Jerry and Mary Steves

Supporters of Showkids

Tejas Production

Texas Dow Employees Credit Union

The Bomb Diggity

The Paul Holm Family

The Pet Resort on Main

The Rainy Day Group

The Wood Hi Group

Toyota of Victoria

Triple D Farms

Texas Farm Bureau Insurance

Vic’s Plumbing

Victoria Auto Dealer Association

Victoria Business Friends

Victoria County Farm Bureau

Victoria Dodge

Victoria Farm & Ranch Supply

Victoria Law Group

Victoria Outlaws

Victory GMC Pontiac Buick

Wells Fargo Bank

White Trash Services

Wingstop

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.