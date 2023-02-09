The Victoria Livestock Show Parade returns Saturday in downtown Victoria.
The parade marks the start of the Victoria Livestock Show. The community is invited to come out and see the various floats on display at 10 a.m.
Among the most interesting aspects of the parade is the participation of the Queen Victoria Pageant contestants, who will each have their float or showcase in the parade, said Robin Janecka, livestock show publicity chair.
Local celebrity Gary Moses and Janecka will emcee the event.
The theme for this year's parade is "Barn in the U.S.A." Parade participants will showcase patriotic floats, bringing a bit of Fourth of July to a dreary February, Janecka said.
There are expected to be 40-50 participants.
"It's always exciting to see what the pageant contestants come up with," Janecka said.
Whether it be contestants riding on a horse or seeing family members come together to make something unique, there is always something interesting in the parade, she said.
"Family participation is really a great thing to see," Janecka said. "It's a good way to kick off the show every year."
The parade route will start on Main Street at Victoria College's Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts, turn right onto East Juan Linn Street and then go up North Bridge Street, where it will finish at the Goodwin Avenue intersection.
A lot is happening in downtown Victoria, so visiting and catching the parade will be an enjoyable way to start the weekend while exploring the area, Janecka said.
The biggest concern ahead of the weekend is weather. That is the biggest determining factor for the parade's success, she said.
The parade will only be canceled if there is severe weather, she said. If it is only lightly raining, the parade will go on as scheduled.
Janecka encourages attendees to keep their attention on the event's Facebook page for any updates when it comes to the weather.