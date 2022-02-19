CARNIVAL
Through Feb. 27
SUNDAY, FEB. 20
- 4-4:30 p.m. - Check-in and weigh carcass lambs
Monday, Feb. 21
- 5-6:30 p.m. - Check-in and weigh carcass hogs
Tuesday, Feb. 22
- 5-6 p.m. - County Fair and Ag Mechanics check-in
Wednesday, Feb. 23
- 7-9 a.m. - Market hog and breeding gilt unload
- 10 a.m.-noon - Market hog and breeding gilt check-in, weigh and classify
- 7:30-8:30 a.m. - Market rabbit check-in
- 8:30 a.m. - Market rabbit judging
- 9:30 a.m. - Breeding rabbit check-in
- 10 a.m. - Breeding rabbit judging
- 10-11 am. - Market broiler check-in
- 11 a.m.-1 p.m. - Market steers, junior breeding heifers and bulls unload
- Noon - Market broiler judging
- 1:30-2:30 p.m. - Market steers, junior breeding heifers and bulls weigh-in and classify
- 3-4:30 p.m. - Market lamb and market goat unload
- 5-5:30 p.m. - Market lamb weigh-in and sift
- 5:30-6 p.m. - Market goat weigh-in and sift
THURSDAY, FEB. 24
- 8:30 a.m. - Market hog judging
- 9 a.m.-noon - Ag Mechanics and County Fair judging
- Noon - Opening ceremonies
- 2-7 p.m. - Ag mechanics and County Fair open for viewing
- 3:45 p.m. - Mandatory breeding gilt exhibitor meeting
- 4 p.m. - Breeding gilt judging
FRIDAY, FEB. 25
- 8 a.m. - Breeding bulls judging
- 9 a.m. - Junior breeding heifers judging
- 10 a.m.-7 p.m. - Ag Mechanics and County Fair open for viewing
- 1 p.m. - Carcass awards announced
- 2-3:30 p.m. - Market lambs judging
- 3:30-5 p.m. - Market goats judging
- 6 p.m. - Market steer judging
SATURDAY, FEB. 26
- 8-10 a.m. - Exhibitors check sale sheet
- 9 a.m. - Livestock judging contest
- 8-10 a.m. - Ag Mechanics and County Fair projects released to exhibitors
- 1 p.m. - Special Livestock Show
- 2-4 p.m. - Peewee Livestock Show
- 4 p.m. - Western games
- 7 p.m. - Ultimate showmanship competition
- 8 p.m.-midnight - Youth Dance hosted by the Queen Victoria Court
SUNDAY, FEB. 27
- 7:30 a.m. - Breeding gilt exhibitor meeting
- 8 a.m. - Breeding gilts released
- TBA - Release and load-out of premium designated animals
- 1:30 p.m. - Mutton bustin'
- 3:30 p.m. - 4-H/FFA awards and scholarships ceremony
- 4:30 p.m. - Mandatory market exhibitor auction meeting
MONDAY, FEB. 28
- 8 a.m. - Auction set-up
- 3-4:30 p.m. - Buyer registration / sign-in
- 4:30 p.m. - Victoria Livestock Show auction
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.