75th Annual Victoria Livestock Show
Haley Gossett, 16, left, gives some words of encouragement to her sister Kaylie Huth, 15, during the 2021 livestock show.

 Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com

CARNIVAL

Through Feb. 27

SUNDAY, FEB. 20

  • 4-4:30 p.m. - Check-in and weigh carcass lambs

Monday, Feb. 21

  • 5-6:30 p.m. - Check-in and weigh carcass hogs

Tuesday, Feb. 22

  • 5-6 p.m. - County Fair and Ag Mechanics check-in

Wednesday, Feb. 23

  • 7-9 a.m. - Market hog and breeding gilt unload
  • 10 a.m.-noon - Market hog and breeding gilt check-in, weigh and classify
  • 7:30-8:30 a.m. - Market rabbit check-in
  • 8:30 a.m. - Market rabbit judging
  • 9:30 a.m. - Breeding rabbit check-in
  • 10 a.m. - Breeding rabbit judging
  • 10-11 am. - Market broiler check-in
  • 11 a.m.-1 p.m. - Market steers, junior breeding heifers and bulls unload
  • Noon - Market broiler judging
  • 1:30-2:30 p.m. - Market steers, junior breeding heifers and bulls weigh-in and classify
  • 3-4:30 p.m. - Market lamb and market goat unload
  • 5-5:30 p.m. - Market lamb weigh-in and sift
  • 5:30-6 p.m. - Market goat weigh-in and sift

THURSDAY, FEB. 24

  • 8:30 a.m. - Market hog judging
  • 9 a.m.-noon - Ag Mechanics and County Fair judging
  • Noon - Opening ceremonies
  • 2-7 p.m. - Ag mechanics and County Fair open for viewing
  • 3:45 p.m. - Mandatory breeding gilt exhibitor meeting
  • 4 p.m. - Breeding gilt judging

FRIDAY, FEB. 25

  • 8 a.m. - Breeding bulls judging
  • 9 a.m. - Junior breeding heifers judging
  • 10 a.m.-7 p.m. - Ag Mechanics and County Fair open for viewing
  • 1 p.m. - Carcass awards announced
  • 2-3:30 p.m. - Market lambs judging
  • 3:30-5 p.m. - Market goats judging
  • 6 p.m. - Market steer judging

SATURDAY, FEB. 26

  • 8-10 a.m. - Exhibitors check sale sheet
  • 9 a.m. - Livestock judging contest
  • 8-10 a.m. - Ag Mechanics and County Fair projects released to exhibitors
  • 1 p.m. - Special Livestock Show
  • 2-4 p.m. - Peewee Livestock Show
  • 4 p.m. - Western games
  • 7 p.m. - Ultimate showmanship competition
  • 8 p.m.-midnight - Youth Dance hosted by the Queen Victoria Court

SUNDAY, FEB. 27

  • 7:30 a.m. - Breeding gilt exhibitor meeting
  • 8 a.m. - Breeding gilts released
  • TBA - Release and load-out of premium designated animals
  • 1:30 p.m. - Mutton bustin'
  • 3:30 p.m. - 4-H/FFA awards and scholarships ceremony
  • 4:30 p.m. - Mandatory market exhibitor auction meeting

MONDAY, FEB. 28

  • 8 a.m. - Auction set-up
  • 3-4:30 p.m. - Buyer registration / sign-in
  • 4:30 p.m. - Victoria Livestock Show auction

