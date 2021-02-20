Due to COVID-19, the 2021 Victoria Livestock Show will be limited to this schedule. There will be no public events.
Please keep in mind that the schedule must fit current COVID-19 guidelines from city officials, as well as Victoria Community Center facilities, and may be altered.
THURSDAY, FEB. 18
- 8-10 a.m. - Check-in commercial heifers
FRIDAY, FEB. 19
- 5-6 a.m. - Check-in and weigh carcass steers
- 9 a.m. - Commercial heifer judging
- 6 p.m. - Commercial heifer awards
SATURDAY, FEB. 20
- 1:30 p.m. - Commercial heifer sale (VLS Pavilion)
- 5:30 p.m. - Queen Victoria Pageant (Dome)
SUNDAY, FEB. 21
- 8 a.m.-Noon - Set up pens for Livestock Show
- 4-4:3 p.m. - Check-in and weigh carcass lambs
THURSDAY, FEB. 25
- 8-8:30 a.m. - Carcass awards
- 9-10 a.m. - Check-in, weigh and sift market lambs and market goats
- 9-10 a.m. - Junior breeding bulls
- Noon-1:30 p.m. - Market lamb show
- 1:30-3 p.m. - Market goat show
- 3-7 p.m. - Check-in County Fair & Ag Mechanics
- 4 p.m. - Junior breeding bull show, release immediately following show
- 7-9 p.m. - County Fair & Ag Mechanics judging
FRIDAY, FEB. 26
- 8-9 a.m. - Check out/Pick up County Fair & Ag Mechanics
- 7-8 a.m. - Check-in and sift market broilers
- 8:30 a.m. - Market broiler show
- 8:30-9:30 a.m. - Check-in and sift market rabbits
- 9:30 a.m. - Check-in and show market rabbits, then Junior breeding rabbits to follow
- 5-7 p.m. - Check-in, weigh and sift market hogs
- 5-7 p.m. - Check-in junior breeding gilts
SATURDAY, FEB. 27
- 9 a.m.-noon - Junior breeding gilt show
- 10 a.m.-6 p.m. - Virtual sale - County Fair & Ag Mechanics winners
- 1-8 p.m. - Market hog show
- 4-6 p.m. - Check-in, weigh and sift market steers
- 4-6 p.m. - Check-in junior breeding heifers
SUNDAY, FEB. 28
- 8-10 a.m. - Exhibitors check sale sheets (except steer exhibitors)
- 8-10 a.m. - Load out junior breeding gilts
- 9 a.m.-noon - Junior breeding heifer show, release immediately following show
- Noon-3 p.m. - Tear down pens
- 3 p.m. - Market steer show
MONDAY, MARCH 1
- Victoria Livestock Show Auction
