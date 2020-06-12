A 21-year-old Victoria man died Friday morning in a car crash on U.S. 87, 2.5 miles south of Cuero, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, spokesman of the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Robert Anthony Ybarbo was riding in the front passenger seat of a 2007 Chrysler 300 when it struck a semi-trailer as it came to a stop before turning right into a mechanic shop at 11:25 a.m, San Miguel said. He was declared dead at the scene at 11:32 a.m. by Peggy Mayer, DeWitt County Precinct 1 justice of the peace.
Another passenger in the Chrysler, James Keith Sheffield, 38, of Victoria, was airlifted from the scene to San Antonio Medical Center and was listed in serious condition as of 8 p.m. Friday, San Miguel said.
The Chrysler’s driver, Anthony Lyn Threadgill, 43, of Victoria, was injured and was in stable condition at Citizens Medical Center, he added.
The semi-trailer’s driver, Joel Morin, age not available, of Orange Grove, was in the proper lane and had his turn signal on, San Miguel said. He was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation by DPS, San Miguel said.
