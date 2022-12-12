Jason Garcia

Jason Jessie Garcia

 Contributed

Deputies arrested Jason Jessie Garcia, 27, of Victoria, on Friday, on warrants charging him with violation of probation in home burglary and continuous violence against family cases and on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years old in the vehicle.

Garcia remained jailed Monday with bail totaling $90,000.

ARRESTED

  • VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Dec. 9 on suspicion of assault causing injury to a family member.
  • VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Edna woman by deputies Dec. 9 on a warrant charging her with property theft between $100-$750.
  • VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 9 on a warrant charging him with theft of aluminum, bronze, copper or brass.
  • VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Plantersville man by troopers Dec. 10 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and two counts of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
  • VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Houston woman by deputies Dec. 10 on warrants charging her with firearm theft and property theft between $750-$2,500.
  • VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Edna man by officers Dec. 10 on suspicion of failure to identify by giving false information and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
  • VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Alamo man by troopers Dec. 10 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
  • VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 11 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
  • VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 11 on suspicion of reckless driving and resisting arrest, search or transportation.
  • VICTORIA — A 54-year-old Victoria man by officers deputies Dec. 11 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-22 grams case.
  • VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 11 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in deadly conduct with a firearm case, a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in a hindering the apprehension or prosecution of a known felon case and on suspicion of failing to identify a fugitive with the intention to give false information.
  • VICTORIA — A 53-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 11 on suspicion of assault causing injury to a family member.
  • VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 11 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
  • VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Corpus Christi man by deputies Dec. 11 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor, possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and assault causing injury to a family member.
  • VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 11 on suspicion of interfering with public duties.
  • VICTORIA — A 57-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 11 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container.
  • VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 12 on a warrant charging him with parole violation.
  • VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 12 on a warrant charging him with surety off bond in a criminal trespassing case.
  • VICTORIA — A 59-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 12 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction and property theft between $100-$750.

Tags