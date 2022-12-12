Deputies arrested Jason Jessie Garcia, 27, of Victoria, on Friday, on warrants charging him with violation of probation in home burglary and continuous violence against family cases and on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years old in the vehicle.
Garcia remained jailed Monday with bail totaling $90,000.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Dec. 9 on suspicion of assault causing injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Edna woman by deputies Dec. 9 on a warrant charging her with property theft between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 9 on a warrant charging him with theft of aluminum, bronze, copper or brass.
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Plantersville man by troopers Dec. 10 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and two counts of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Houston woman by deputies Dec. 10 on warrants charging her with firearm theft and property theft between $750-$2,500.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Edna man by officers Dec. 10 on suspicion of failure to identify by giving false information and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Alamo man by troopers Dec. 10 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 11 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 11 on suspicion of reckless driving and resisting arrest, search or transportation.
- VICTORIA — A 54-year-old Victoria man by officers deputies Dec. 11 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-22 grams case.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 11 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in deadly conduct with a firearm case, a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in a hindering the apprehension or prosecution of a known felon case and on suspicion of failing to identify a fugitive with the intention to give false information.
- VICTORIA — A 53-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 11 on suspicion of assault causing injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 11 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Corpus Christi man by deputies Dec. 11 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor, possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and assault causing injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 11 on suspicion of interfering with public duties.
- VICTORIA — A 57-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 11 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 12 on a warrant charging him with parole violation.
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 12 on a warrant charging him with surety off bond in a criminal trespassing case.
- VICTORIA — A 59-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 12 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction and property theft between $100-$750.