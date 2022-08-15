Officers arrested Samuel R. Lane III, 43, of Victoria, Aug. 12 on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear. Then, deputies arrested Lane Aug. 14 on a warrant charging him with surety off bond in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
Finally, deputies arrested Lane Aug. 15 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams, possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds, engaging in criminal activity and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Lane remained jailed Monday with bonds totaling $12,000.
In a separate case, deputies arrested Francisco Estrada Jr., 45, of Victoria, on warrants charging him with two counts of deadly conduct and two Class C misdemeanors, as well s three warrants charging him with surety off bond in Class C misdemeanor cases.
He has since been released.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 49-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 12 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an aggravated assault of a public servant case.
- VICTORIA — A 50-year-old Robstown woman by officers Aug. 12 on suspicion of criminal trespassing.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 12 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, as well as a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Aug. 12 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in an abandoning or endangering a child, criminal negligence case, as well as warrants charging her with two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 47-year-ol Victoria man by deputies Aug. 12 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 12 on a warrant charging her with bail jumping and failure to appear, as well as on a warrant charging her with bond forfeiture in a possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces case.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 12 on suspicion of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance between 4-400 grams, possession of marijuana between 4 ounces-5 pounds, and engaging in organized criminal activity.
- VICTORIA — A 59-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 12 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole and a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 54-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 12 on a warrant charging him with credit card or debit card abuse.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 12 on a warrant charging her with a Class C misdemeanor as well as on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-400 grams, possession of marijuana between 4 ounces-5 pounds and engaging in organized criminal activity.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 13 on suspicion of assaulting a family member by impeding breath or circulation, evading arrest or detention and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria man by troopers Aug. 13 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces as well as on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 13 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 13 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 13 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Cuero man by troopers Aug. 13 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams and possession of a controlled substance less than 20 units.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Aug. 13 on a warrant charging her with theft of service between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 13 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Inez man by troopers Aug. 14 on a warrant charging him with criminal mischief between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 14 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and abandoning or endangering a child, criminal negligence.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Palacios man by officers Aug. 14 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 17-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 14 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Cleveland man by troopers Aug. 15 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram as well as on a warrant charging on unspecified federal charges.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Port Lavaca man by officers Aug. 15 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug 15 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an assault of a family member impeding breath or circulation case.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 15 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Willis man by officers Aug.15 on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram as well as on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence in order to impair an investigation.
- VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Telferner woman by officers Aug. 15 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram as well as on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less then 1 gram case.
