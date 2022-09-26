Officers arrested Marvin Charles McCooks III, 23, of Victoria, Friday, on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
McCooks remained jailed Monday with bonds totaling $52,500.
In an unrelated case, officers arrested Emanuel Castillo, 29, of Thorndale, Sunday, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years old in the vehicle.
Castillo remained jailed Monday with his bond set at $1,500.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Sept. 23 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, as well as on a warrant charging her with parole violation.
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 23 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and property theft less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Navasota woman by deputies Sept. 23 on a warrant charging her with unauthorized use of a vehicle, as well as on a bench warrant.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Edna man by officers Sept. 23 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Franklin man by deputies Sept. 23 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a robbery case, as well as on a bench warrant.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 23 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of controlled substance between 4-400grams.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 23 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 23 on warrant charging him with vehicle burglary.
- VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Bloomington woman by officers Sept. 23 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and tampering with or fabricating evidence in order to impair an investigation, as well as on a warrant charging her with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 23 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, failure to identify a fugitive by giving false information and tampering with or fabricating evidence in order to impair an investigation, as well as on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by troopers Sept. 23 on a warrant charging him with property theft between $2,500-$30,000.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 23 on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Corpus Christi man by deputies Sept. 23 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an engaging in organized criminal activity case.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 24 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria man by by officers Sept. 24 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Mission woman by officers Sept. 24 on a warrant charging her with bail jumping and failure to appear, as well as on two warrants charging her with surety off bond in bail jumping and failure to appear and driving while intoxicated cases.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria woman by officers July 24 on a warrant charging her with assault causing injury.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Houston woman by troopers Sept. 24 on a warrant charging her with bond forfeiture in a property theft between $100-$750 case.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by troopers Sept. 24 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 24 on a warrant charging her with assault causing injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 24 on a warrant charging him with assault causing injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 24 on a warrant charging him with assault causing injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 25 on warrants charging him with two counts of deadly conduct and assault causing injury.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 25 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 25 on a warrant charging her with assault causing injury.
- VICTORIA — A 54-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 25 on warrants charging her with assault causing injury to a family member and criminal mischief between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 25 on a warrant charging her with assault causing injury.
- VICTORIA — A 55-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 25 on a warrant charging him with assault causing injury to a family member.