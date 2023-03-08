Officers arrested Liduan Zhu, 70, of Victoria, on Tuesday, on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Zhu remained jailed Wednesday without bail.
In an unrelated case, deputies arrested a 30-year-old Victoria woman on Wednesday on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated, third or more offense, case.
The woman also remained jailed Wednesday without bail.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers March 7 on suspicion of home burglary with the intention to to commit another felony.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers March 7 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria woman by deputies March 7 on warrants charging her with building burglary, property theft between $750-$2,500, violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated case and surety off bond in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Bloomington man by deputies March 7 on a warrant charging him with parole violation.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria woman by deputies March 7 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a hindering the apprehension or prosecution of a known felon case.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by deputies March 7 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams case.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by deputies March 7 on a warrant charging him with parole violation.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by deputies March 7 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Bloomington woman by deputies March 7 on a warrant charging her with property theft between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by deputies March 7 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams case.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Bloomington woman by deputies March 7 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria woman by officers March 7 on suspicion of possessing a prohibited item or substance in a correctional facility, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence in order to impair an investigation and on a warrant charging her with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers March 7 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Odem man by deputies March 7 on a warrant charging him parole violation.
- VICTORIA — A 53-year-old Port Lavaca man by deputies March 7 on three warrants charging him with Class C misdemeanors, on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear and on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in a property theft between $100-$750 case.
- VICTORIA — A 51-year-old Victoria woman by officers March 7 on suspicion of criminal trespassing.
- VICTORIA — A 51-year-old Victoria man by officers March 7 on a warrant charging him with property theft between $100-$750 and on three warrants charging him with Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 51-year-old Bloomington woman by deputies March 7 on suspicion of violating a bond or protective order two or more times within 12 months.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old San Marcos man by deputies on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear and on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in an accident involving $200 or greater damage to a vehicle case.
- VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Victoria man by officers March 8 on suspicion of assault causing injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers March 8 on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor and on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.