Deputies arrested Austin Matthew Robles, 25, of Victoria, on Thursday, on a warrant charging him with aggravated child sexual assault.
Robles was released Thursday.
In an unrelated case, officers arrested Zachary Drake-Reyes Martinez, 27, of Victoria, on Saturday, on warrants charging him with seven Class C misdemeanors and on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor, resisting arrest, search or transportation and evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction.
Martinez remained jailed Tuesday with bail totaling $22,800.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Corpus Christi man by officers Dec. 22 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Goliad woman by deputies Dec. 23 on a warrant charging her with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Austin man by officers Dec. 23 on warrants charging him with parole violation and surety off bond in a property theft between $750-$2,500 case.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 23 on suspicion of four counts of assault causing injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 23 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 23 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and on a warrant charging him with criminal trespassing.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Hallettsville man by officers Dec. 24 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Bloomington man by deputies Dec. 24 on suspicion of assault causing injury.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 24 on suspicion of assault of a family member by impeding breathing or circulation.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 25 on warrant charging him with unauthorized use of a vehicle and property theft between $2,500-$30,000.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 25 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container.
- VICTORIA — A 52-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 25 on suspicion of violating a bond or protective order.
- VICTORIA — A 17-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 26 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 26 on a warrant charging him with assault causing injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Bloomington man by officers Dec. 26 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated third or more offense.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 26 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 63-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 26 on a warrant charging him with graffiti causing damage between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Meyersville woman by deputies Dec. 27 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Port Lavaca man by officers Dec. 27 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated second offense.