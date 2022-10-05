Officers arrested Trace Britton Adams, 43, of Victoria, on Tuesday, on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance equal to or greater than 400 grams, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 2-400 grams and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence to impair an investigation, as well as on a warrant charging him with parole violation.
Adams remained jailed Wednesday. His bonds total $100,000.
In an unrelated case, officers arrested Brittany Leigh Savoy, 36, of Victoria, on Tuesday, on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Savoy remained jailed Wednesday on $10,000 bond.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Oct. 4 on a warrant charging her with assault causing injury.
- VICTORIA —A 46-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Oct. 4 on a warrant charging her with property theft between $750-$2,500.
- VICTORIA — A 56-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 4 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams, as well as on a warrant charging him with stalking.
- VCITORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 4 on a warrant charging him with assault causing injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 4 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 400 grams or more and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 4 on a warrant charging him with parole violation in a burglary case.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 4 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 4 on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating evidence in order to impair an investigation.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 4 on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 52-year-old Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, woman by officers Oct. 4 on a warrant charging her with injury a child, elderly or disabled person.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 4 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 4 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a deadly conduct case.
- VCITORIA — A 21-year-old Round Rock man by deputies Oct. 4 on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in a possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams case.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Oct. 4 on warrants charging her with two counts of property theft between $00-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 4 on suspicion of assault officers Oct. 5 injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 5 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 5 on suspicion of stalking.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 5 on suspicion of criminal trespassing.